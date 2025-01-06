Wrath of Khan; Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Fires Doug Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially fired head coach Doug Pederson.
After three seasons at the helm, Pederson's record with the Jaguars ends with a 22-29 record.
Pederson's first season was a massive success, with the 2022 Jaguars recording their first winning season since 2017. After starting 3-7, Pederson led the Jaguars to a 9-8 record and an AFC South title.
Pederson and the Jaguars followed up their magical and unlikely run to the playoffs with a memorable comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. A week later, the Jaguars took their best shot at the eventual Super Bowl Champions before a narrow defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Jaguars entered the 2023 season with the expectation of repeating as AFC South champions and, potentially, going even further in the playoffs than they did in the previous season. The Jaguars started out the year meeting those expectations with gusto, with the Jaguars getting off to an 8-3 start -- one of the best starts in franchise history.
After a 17-11 record in his first 28 games as head coach, the Jaguars have cratered since. Injuries to Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk led the Jaguars to go 1-5 down the stretch in 2023, leading to the Jaguars missing out on the playoffs after a Week 18 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The late-season collapse led to owner Shad Khan making a mandate before the 2024 season: he expected wins, and he expected the playoffs. He called the 2024 squad the best in franchise history, and it was clear jobs were on the lines.
But in the end, Pederson and the Jaguars failed to deliver on field in a massive way. Now, they are starting over.
