'I Killed the Process': Confident Cam Little Aiming to be Jaguars' Kicker Answer
Based on his confidence, you probably wouldn’t guess that Cam Little started playing football less than five years ago.
Little may be relatively new to the game, but he hasn’t wasted any time to assert his dominance. He graduated high school as the No.1 Kicker in the country, according to 247. After being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he became the youngest kicker to ever be drafted.
“To think when I’m 16, 17 years old, just starting football and now I’m 20 years old, won’t turn 21 until August and I’m a draft pick. The youngest kicker ever, it’s insane to me.” said Little.
The sixth round pick spent three seasons as an Arkansas Razorback, where he holds the highest field goal percentage of any kicker in program history. Little did not miss a single extra point in his career, he was named First Team All-SEC in 2023.
In the pre-draft process, Little showcased his kicking skills during a workout with Jaguars Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell.
“I’m going to be honest, I killed the process. I did every single workout I had with every coach that was drafting a guy. I absolutely smashed. I did not have one bad day in this whole process.” said Little.
Little finished his college career with a 83% field goal percentage, while knocking down 80% of his attempts beyond 50 yards in 2023.
When asked about his high confidence, Little said “I’m going to be honest, it’s just how I’ve grown up, and I think my preparation and success I’ve had earlier in my career has carried me through that. I’ve been tested in game-winners, kind of put into high pressure situations and I’ve been on both sides of things."
On Monday, the Jaguars released newly-signed kicker Joey Slye. Currently, Little and Riley Patterson are the only kickers on the roster. The Jaguars do not have a kicker returning from last year, so Little should have the opportunity to compete with Patterson for the starting job.