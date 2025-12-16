5 Jaguars Who Deserve Pro Bowl Nods
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are 10-4 and one of the hottest teams in the NFL, so all logic indicates they should have several Pro Bowl representatives. Right?
Well, the Jaguars have been frequently overlooked for Pro Bowl spots in the past and it will likely take more than one winning season to earn enough respect to avoid snubs. With that in mind, here are five Jaguars players who deserve to be in the running for a Pro Bowl spot.
Josh Hines-Allen
Hines-Allen has once again been one of the best pass-rushers in football this season. He has had a late-season surge in sacks (7.0) and has the fourth-most pressures in the entire NFL. Hines-Allen has played his best football during the Jaguars' five-game winning streak, and he is as blue-chip as it comes. If he gets to double-digit sacks, there is no real argument to keep him out.
That would mean Hines-Allen needs three more sacks over the next three games. The Denver Broncos have an elite offensive line that poses a tough matchup, but Hines-Allen should get favorable matchups against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans to end the season.
Travis Etienne
The engine of the Jaguars' offense this season, Travis Etienne has been a threat out of the backfield as a rusher and pass-catcher. He is tied for the lead in touchdown receptions at running back with five, is top-10 in rushing yards, and has seven touchdowns on the ground. There are few running backs who have had the impact Etienne has had for the Jaguars this year.
Cam Little
Cam Little has been the best kicker in the NFL since the bye week. One of the most talented players at the position today, Little set a record with a 68-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders and he has not missed a kick in months. Little was arguably deserving of a spot last year, and he has been even better over the last few months.
Devin Lloyd
One of the most impactful defenders in the NFL this season, Foyesade Oluokun has a staggering five interceptions this season and has been much-improved as a run defender. He also has had the most "big moments" of any player on this list, with his pick-six of Patrick Mahomes on Monday Night Football being one of the top highlights in the 2025 NFL season.
Parker Washington
One of the best returners in the NFL, Parker Washington has genuinely become a player who teams should avoid punting against at any cost. He has obviously made a big impact as a receiver, too, but it is at returner where he deserves to be recognized as one of the NFL's very best,
Other considerations: DL Arik Armstead, CB Jourdan Lewis, QB Trevor Lawrence
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley