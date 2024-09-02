Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen Sees Similarities Between Key Current and Former Players
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen after Nielsen spent many years as a position coach with the New Orleans Saints and registered a successful season as the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator last season.
Nielsen guided the Falcons' defense to a productive season, even though the unit was not filled with household names and after it lost one of its best players due to injury.
Nielsen is now in Jacksonville and has been tasked with helping the Jaguars' defense make a similar jump in production.
Along with Nielsen, the Jaguars Nielsen is undoubtedly still getting used to his new environment and roster in Jacksonville but says he already sees similarities between his new home and his old home.
Specifically, Nielsen sees a few similarities between defensive lineman Arik Armstead and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who was on Nielsen’s defense with the Falcons.
“A little bit, a little bit,” Nielsen said. “Arik [Armstead is] a very good person, as well as Calais [Campbell]. They're awesome people, and really looked forward to seeing Calais after the game because he is a good person. Awesome guy. It was really fun to be around him last year.”
Nielsen says Armstead, who is entering his tenth season in the National Football League, has been a valuable presence for the Jaguars' defense since arriving earlier this offseason.
Nielsen says Armstead is an extension of the coaching staff on the field, but while he sees similarities between Armstead and Campbell, Nielsen notes there are also differences.
“Arik provides the veteran leadership. He's a coach. You hear him in the meeting rooms and, ‘Hey, I see it like this,’ and him talking, and it helps the younger guys. So, it's a similar role. We're going to play them maybe a little bit similar, but then [there are]differences too now because they’re two different players. But there are some similarities to them, but [I] can't say enough about the people. [They are] really great, great guys, fantastic men.”
The Jaguars look to improve their defense this upcoming season, and Armstead will be vital to the unit’s chances of doing so. Jacksonville hopes Armstead can be as productive with them as he was with the 49ers for his entire career.
If he is, the Jaguars defense has a chance to make a leap in its first season under Nielsen.
