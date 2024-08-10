Jaguars' Doug Pederson Explains His Preseason Philosophy
While the first week of the preseason invites dozens of backups around the league to enter games as starters -- especially at the quarterback position -- the Jacksonville Jaguars will be marching to a different tune.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is in the group of coaches around the NFL who prefer to let his starters get playing time during the preseason, which means we will see the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Josh Hines-Allen and other impact starters for at least part of Saturday's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. And on Thursday, Pederson explained why.
“I don't know. That's just how I've treated it. I know that's how coaches treated it. I think it's important that these guys play, especially early," Pederson said.
"It doesn't have to be a lot or a long time, but you want them to get out there and knock that rust off, get that game feel, play against starters and go execute. Like I said, it's not long, but it's good for those guys to get out there and do that.”
With the defending champions lining up across from the Jaguars' starting offense and defense on Saturday, Pederson and the Jaguars should get a better feel for where the team is at and where it needs to be.
“Yeah, and obviously I'm not gauging it based off of that, but at the same time, I want to see execution. I want to see guys playing hard and fast, and just doing what we've done for the first two weeks of camp," Pederson said.
"I think in preseason, the outcome… Yeah, everybody wants to win the games. That's the bottom line. I think it's more still evaluating your roster, especially when you get past your so-called starters. But with the first group going against another first group, you want to see execution. Very few mistakes, Mas [missed assignments], because you're running your training camp plays, and so that way things can be some—again, you're not game-planning anybody. So just going out and doing your job.”