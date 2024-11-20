Jaguars' Doug Pederson Makes Shocking Reveal
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expected big, big things out of the 2024 season.
Khan made it obvious this offseason. Even before the 2024 Jaguars took a snap on the field, he thought this was a team that could, and should, be serious players in the AFC.
Khan even went as far as to say the 2024 Jaguars were the best team in franchise history, and thus should produce as such.
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future. So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. "For us, winning now is the expectation." So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight," Khan told the team in the team-produced 'The Hunt' series.
"I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now.
After going 42-119 (.261%) from 2012-2021, with only one winning season and playoff berth in that span, the Jaguars went 9-8 in each of the past two seasons. 2022 saw the Jaguars win the AFC South and a Wild Card round playoff game, but 2023 saw the Jaguars slip after an 8-3 start and miss the playoffs after losing five of the last six games.
Khan entered 2024 with higher expectations, though. He wanted wins, a competitive team and a playoff run. Instead, he has gotten a 2-9 football team and a Jaguars squad that is fresh off a 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions -- the worst loss in franchise history.
But on Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made a key revelation: he is not the one who sold Khan on that specific vision of the 2024 Jaguars.
"No," Pederson quickly replied when asked if he is the person who told Khan this would be the best team in franchise histpry.
"I don’t know. I’m not privy to those conversations that Shad has or who he’s talking to. I don’t know. I can’t answer that," Pederson said.
Khan is a smart and patient owner, but it is clear that someone with a voice of influence had to sway him on calling this team the best the franchise has ever had. But, as it appears, Pederson was not that voice.
“We talk a lot. Preseason, offseason, I mean, going into the season you’ve got high expectations, obviously, for your football team, as you should. Everybody does. Start of camp, start of the regular season, and rightfully so," Pederson said.
