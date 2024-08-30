Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Sets Record Straight: 2024 Is the Best Jaguars Team Assembled
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has not been shy about his expectations for 2024,
Khan is done waiting for the Jaguars to turn the corner. Done waiting for them to get over the hump. He thinks they have the players, the staff, the facilities, and every tool they need to win. Khan made this clear earlier this summer, too.
"Expectation should be up, too. That for us winning, winning now, is an expectation," Khan said on June 26.
And when the Jaguars' locker room, staff, and front office huddled up at the start of training camp this year, Khan got the message clear and set the record straight -- he means every word about winning, and the team needs to realize that.
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future. So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. "For us, winning now is the expectation." So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight," Khan told the team in the team-produced 'The Hunt' series.
"I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now.
After going 42-119 (.261%) from 2012-2021, with only one winning season and playoff berth in that span, the Jaguars have gone 9-8 in each of the past two seasons. 2022 saw the Jaguars win the AFC South and a Wild Card round playoff game, but 2023 saw the Jaguars slip after an 8-3 start and miss the playoffs after losing five of the last six games.
"We're sitting in a state-of-the-art facility right here. We're going to have a state-of-the-art stadium. I mean, there's absolutely no fricking reason we shouldn't be competitive every game we go out. We expect to win," Khan said in June.
"It's really been kind of a joy with Trevor [Lawrence], Josh Allen. We drafted them. They love the city. I think these are players who are just woven in the fabric of Jacksonville. They can tell you that. You're going to say, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ But they really want to be here. I mean, we're counting on those players providing the leadership and representing the city, help us move forward."