Jaguars' Evan Engram Weighs in on Liam Coen Hire
It feels like yesterday was when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced their hiring of Liam Coen as their new head coach after an extensive and unique search that saw the previous general manager let go three weeks after the season and deep into the hiring search.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator was a hot coaching candidate in the NFL after previous successes with the Los Angeles Rams and Kentucky Wildcats. Coen helped engineer the NFC South-winning Buccaneers into a top five offense in total yards (399.6) and points per game (29.5) that saw quarterback Baker Mayfield put up career-high numbers in passing yards (4,500) and touchdown passes (41).
Outside of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one player that could benefit from the hiring of Coen is veteran pass-catching tight end Evan Engram. The former New York Giant has been a productive playmaker for the Jaguars over the last three seasons. Engram missed time throughout the season due to injuries but remained a reliable target in the passing game of Lawrence and backup Mac Jones.
Interestingly enough, Engram has yet to meet his new coach. However, when talking to New4JAX sports anchor Jamal St. Cyr, Engram told him he did some of his own research on his newest coach through a Buccaneers connection.
“Actually I had a connection,” Engram said. “Sterling Shepherd (Buccaneers wide receiver) was in Tampa this past year and he called me one morning and this was actually before we even hired him (Coen). I just knew he was, his name was in the pool so I asked about him and I’ve heard nothing but great things.”
A key piece that was missing from former head coach Doug Pederson was connectivity with the players and his own coaching staff. That shouldn’t be an issue for Coen with Engram, who continued to speak high praise and display excitement for his new coach.
“(He has) a lot of swagger, a lot of energy, relates to the players really well,” Engram said. “So, I kind of did my own little research on the head coach search and so when I found out that we got him, I was definitely excited.”
Engram’s emotions are warranted. Coen is an innovative offensive coach who puts his players in the best places to succeed with his wide zone scheme that puts his signal-caller on expansive platforms and pass-catchers that can get open, which Engram is very good at doing. If all respective parties stay healthy, it will be another productive season for the eighth-year tight end.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.