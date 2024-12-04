Jaguars Mailbag: What is the Future of Trent Baalke?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week, we take questions on Trent Baalke, Doug Pederson and more.
Q: How much of “Baalke job security” is him just speaking to the media versus actual belief around the league he will keep his job?
A: While many assumed that the Walker Little extension made things look like general manager Trent Baalke is a lock to return in 2025, I just am not sure that is the case. I believe Baalke believes he could return, simply because it is highly unlikely Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made any indication otherwise. I don't think any decision has been made, and I think this was simply Baalke doing the job he is currently employed to do.
Q: The OL has been a problem, but they extended Walker Little and Ezra Cleveland. Anton Harrison is under rookie contract and Morse has 1 year left. The potential OL improvement will be reduced to substitute Brandon Scherf or there are other real possibilities?
A: Well, we know that the left tackle, right tackle, and left guard positions are locked up moving forward. I would expect Mitch Morse to be back, but he is an older player and you never know if he could opt to step away. That really just leaves Brandon Scherff and the right guard spot. Maybe the Jaguars draft a guard high or maybe they enter a year with Cooper Hodges as the top player on the depth chart.
Q: Baalke is doing contracts, is obvious thinking that he will be back next year. Then, the team performance is mainly a coaching issue over a good roster?
A: I do not think that is the actual read on the situation, though it is the obvious assumption for fans to make due to the optics. With that said, I do think Baalke has done a better job this year than Pederson has. The roster is better than 2-10 by a wide margin.
Q: Is the D Line rotation by Nielsen a bad idea or a good idea which is failing due to the roster construction? In 2022 we had 4 good defensive ends (Josh Allen, Travon Walker, Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot) which meant we could rotate more and offer more sub package looks. Compared to this year, we have Hines-Allen, Walker and then a DT miscast as an end (Arik Armstead) and a 7th round pick (Myles Cole) asked to take on a lot of reps to give Hines-Allen and Walker rest. Could this also explain some of the issues with getting off the field on 3rd down as we can’t show or do anything different on 3rd?
A: I don't think it is an issue to substitute at the level the Jaguars have. The bigger issue has been the Jaguars' lack of edge depth. Myles Cole is a seventh-round rookie and Arik Armstead is a three-technique who is cosplaying as a defensive end. That is the biggest issue facing the Jaguars' pass-rush.
Q: What is it about Travis Hunter specifically that makes some fans so angry about when people say he should be the obvious pick for the Jaguars if available?
A: I truly do not know. This is one of those years where the No. 1 pick is simply obvious if you are a team that isn't going to take a quarterback, which the Jaguars qualify as. There isn't any other player not named Hunter who is worth the top pick. No pass-rusher, no offensive lineman, no other wide receiver. He is the obvious pick, and anyone arguing otherwise isn't exactly making much sense.
Q: Baalke still around next season? If not, who do you expect to get the job
A: I do not know. The only person who does know is Shad Khan, and anyone who says otherwise is being disengious. Khan is one of the hardest owners in the NFL to read. He has no patterns. He has a tight circle. Everyone is simply doing guesswork when it comes to the Baalke question, including myself.
I think if Baalke is not the general manager next year, then Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears will be.
Q: Hi John, At this moment, who do you think is the favorite to be the head coach for the Jags in 2025?
A: I think Liam Coen is my name I am going with, though Ben Johnson and Bill Belichick come to mind as well.
