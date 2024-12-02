What Does Recent Big Move Mean For Future Of Jaguars GM?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of their most surprising moves of the season on Sunday, extending left tackle Walker Little with a three-year deal.
The move wasn't a surprise because of the $45 million price tag. $15 million a year sounds just right for Little as a young and ascending tackle.
It wasn't surprising because of the Jaguars' 2-9 record on Sunday morning, a record that would become 2-10 later that day.
It wasn't surprising because of Little's talent level. He has proven time and time again he can be the left tackle of the future.
Instead, it was ultimately surprising because Little was extended by general manager Trent Baalke despite plenty of noise surrounding Baalke's future.
“Walker is a homegrown talent who has grown up in our system”, Baalke said in a statement.
“Time and time again, Walker stepped in when needed, and stepped up his game at the tackle position. This is a great opportunity for a young player that we see every day on the practice field, who we believe will be playing his best football in the coming years.”
Baalke, who was general manager when the Jaguars selected Little in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has been projected by many to be on the hot seat as the Jaguars' backslide continues. But in saying that he expects Little to play his best football in coming years, it sure does seem like Baalke thinks his position might be safer than most would expect.
It isn't just an opinion based on the wording of Baalke's statement, either. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, other league executives believe there is something to the idea that Baalke wouldn't hand out a big extension without some kind of job security.
"Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke was heavily involved in the negotiations, trying to solidify Jacksonville's future. Questions and speculation have swirled for weeks about the future of Baalke and coach Doug Pederson. Along with preparing for the game Sunday, Baalke also is making long-term decisions that will impact the future of the franchise," Schefter said.
"One executive from another team said Little's deal is a sign that Baalke is planning to stick with the Jaguars, despite all the uncertainty that has surrounded the team."
Whether Baalke remains in his role is ultimately only know by owner Shad Khan. But if he sticks for 2025, then the Little deal will be looked to as the point where public perception began to shift.
