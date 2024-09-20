Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Gives Insight Into Frustration
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was outspoken about the frustration he and the team felt after their loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The loss put them in a two-game hole to start the season.
"We suck right now" was the phrase heard 'round the NFL.
"Obviously, we had a great off-season, great training camp, and we've got to figure it out," Lawerence had said. "We know we've got a good group, we've got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we're not. Everybody has got to take accountability, look in the mirror, and fix it."
Lawrence was asked about the frustration on Thursday when he spoke to reporters.
"I mean, yeah, it's not fun being pissed and wanting to get back out there. I think that's one of the worst parts about losing, especially when you don't play well on offense or individually or whatever it may be when you had a bad day like we did Sunday," Lawrence said. "It's like you want to get back out there and right the ship and go correct it, and you wish you could play sooner. Obviously, physically, you want to recover, and you’ve got to get your body back. But as far as just for your mindset, it's like you want to go out there and make those plays that you missed or correct the mistakes that are easily correctable that you're kind of irritated about.
"Whatever it is, you want to get back out there and do it right. So, from that standpoint, that is kind of that feeling of urgency. That's why practice is great. We get a chance to get back out there today and not necessarily correct the stuff we did because we moved on to Buffalo, but get a chance to move around, get going again, get our offense going, get in a groove, all those things. That's fun to just get back out there and flush it. I think that's the best way is to get out in the field and start rolling and practicing again."
The frustration must transfer into execution. The Jaguars can't start the season 0-3. They face a near insurmountable task of avoiding that hole with upcoming matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. The margin of error is razor thin, now.
It is imperative that the Jaguars use their early woes to adjust and compete.
