Jaguars Trevor Lawrence Has Message For Teammates
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost another close game on Sunday. After two of their first three losses of the season, the Jaguars suffered another loss by less than a touchdown. Quarterback Trevor Lawerence shared what his message was to his teammates following another loss.
“We just have to keep playing,” Lawrence said. “We have to stay together. It’s some adversity, It's been tough, you know, obviously not having the success that we want, and it’s a lot of guys in there that put a lot of time in. Coaches and players and really everyone that works with the team. So it's frustrating, it's hard, but, you have some adversity, you got to get through it, get to the other side of it, and it will help you in the long run and that's what we're preaching as a team.
Lawrence was honest about his feelings on being winless this far into the season. The veteran quarterback noted the team played better football this week but still made costly mistakes. However, as frustrated as Lawrence is, he still believes in his teammates and coaches.
“It's frustrating it's not going our way, and we weren't able to find a way to win this game,” Lawrence said. “We had some mistakes out there, but we just have to stay together. It's going to teach us something. It's going to prepare us for the future and stay positive. There's things that we did well today, we just have to do more of it, and I don't think we need to blow everything up and start over.
“We got good players, we have a good scheme offensively. We had great things today, we just got to consistently make those plays. I thought we had a lot of opportunities, so just keep working. That's the message is just keep working this week.”
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson echoed a similar sentiment, saying the team is close to turning things around. Pederson says he encouraged his team to continue improving after a hard-fought road loss to the Texans.
“Just tell them we’ve got to keep working, keep fighting,” Pederson said. “A lot of football ahead of us. It's not time to start pointing fingers, just got to improve. Could have been better. We missed some key plays in the game that probably could have turned the game differently, and we missed them. We’ve got to take a look at those and see where we can get better.”
