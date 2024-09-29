WATCH: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Speaks After Loss to Texans
HOUSTON — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media in the moments following the team's 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4, and as always Jaguars On SI was there for it all.
To view Lawrence's comments, watch above.
Q: On the decision to go for it on fourth and one?
Pederson: “It's a moot point. It doesn't matter now, so I'm not going to talk about it.”
Q: On the absence of LB Devin Lloyd?
Pederson: “He just couldn't make it.”
Q: On the defense’s performance in the second half?
Pederson: “We just made enough plays, got them off the field. Third downs were good for us, and they did a nice job there.”
Q: On the offensive performance today?
Pederson: “Could have been better. We missed some key plays in the game that probably could have turned the game differently, and we missed them. We’ve got to take a look at those and see where we can get better.”
Q: On his post-game message to the team?
Pederson: “Just tell them we’ve got to keep working, keep fighting. A lot of football ahead of us. It's not time to start pointing fingers, just got to improve.”
Q: On RB Travis Etienne Jr’s shoulder?
Pederson: “Fine.”
Q: On the number of plays QB Trevor Lawrence missed today?
Pederson: “I’ve got to look at the tape. I couldn't tell you offhand right now.”
Q: On being so close to winning games “We're that close to flipping the switch, making more plays during the games. We're not making them right now, and that's what's holding us back.”
Q: On if he’s worried about his status as head coach after an 0-4 start?
Pederson: “My status? I mean, no. That's kind of a strange question, but okay.”
Q: On if he didn’t think they could score on a first and goal and chose to spread the yards out?
Pederson: “Credit to them. They did a good job keeping us out of the end zone.”
Q: On what he saw in Lawrence’s performance today?
Pederson: “I thought he played well enough. He missed, obviously there were some plays out there we missed that you'd love to have back. Played tough, thought he saw the field extremely well, but there's some plays that he can make, and we have to make them next time.”
Q: On if he liked how the team started the game
“Yes. Guys were in a good frame of mind, ready to go.”
Q: On the penalty by WR Brian Thomas Jr?
A: “I think it was just the action. It's been flagged before this season, and you just got to be smarter. You can't do that, especially after a big play.”
Q: On if the defense made adjustments at halftime or just played better?
Pederson: “Just played better. Got off the field on third down. It's a great job.”
Q: On what he saw from LB Ventrell Miller today?
Pederson: “Played good. Obviously watch the film and grade it that way, but I thought there was some really big tackle for losses, him shooting the gap, appeared that he played good.”
Q: On if DE Josh Hines-Allen has started the concussion protocol?
“I'll talk to Ferg (Jeff Ferguson), see what he says, but, I think so, yes.”
Q: On if the mantra of “have fun, let loose” was too strong this week and affected the game?
Pederson: “Yes. Guys were loose, guys were ready to play. They were enjoying themselves pre-game, locker room, during the game. The sideline was energetic. They were in a good frame of mind.”
Q: On if he’ll consider taking over play calling? Pederson: “For what? I thought he called a great game. As coaches, we can't go out there and make the plays, right? It's a two-way street, so you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want, and that's fine. Point it right at me. I can take it, okay? I can take it. So, whatever you want to ask me, say, write, go ahead.”
Q: On if he could provide a voice of confidence by taking over play calling?
Pederson: “I'll take it into consideration.”
