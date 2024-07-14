Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reflects on News of His First Child
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa will become first-time parents in January, with the couple announcing earlier this month that they are expecting a baby girl.
Speaking with NFL Network, the Jaguars' franchise quarterback expressed his excitement for the birth of the couple's first child.
"We are super excited. From what everybody says, it definitely changes your life having a kid and we are having a girl, so we just found that out in the last week or two. So really excited for that, excited to be a dad," Lawrence said this week on NFL Network.
"The last few years I have just thought of obviously heading in that direction of becoming a dad soon and been getting excited about it. And now that it is coming real soon, I am really excited and I think that is what it is about. Raising your kids, being good parents or a good dad, leading them the right way. I think that is the most important job you have. SO I am excited to step into that, me and my wife are. We are really pumped. And obviously there is going to be some challenges but we are really excited to welcome a girl into our life in January, so it is going to be awesome.
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick last month, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.