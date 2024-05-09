LSU Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in Brian Thomas Jr.
There is no rookie more important for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 than first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr.
Not only is Thomas Jr. the biggest draft investment the Jaguars have placed at the position in over a decade, but he is likely the only member of the rookie class who is guaranteed a starting role entering training camp.
After two relatively quiet years in Baton Rouge, Thomas exploded in 2023. The arrival of Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels was always going to lift up the Tigers’ offense, but Thomas emerged as a dominant downfield presence.
In 2023, Thomas averaged 17.3 yards per catch. He racked up 1177 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for LSU, despite splitting touches with fellow first-round WR Malik Nabers. At 6’3” and 210 pounds, Thomas has solid size and 4.33 speed.
So, what exactly are the Jaguars getting in the No. 23 pick? We spoke with LSU Country's Zack Nagy to answer exactly that.
1) What kind of strengths and weaknesses does Brian Thomas Jr. bring?
Nagy: When it comes to Brian Thomas, he's a raw talent who's extremely physical when the ball is in the air. He has the chance to be an impressive vertical threat at the next level as his game develops. Thomas, a player who didn't have sole focus on football until midway through high school, is raw with an opportunity to explode for Jacksonville. He pieced it all together in Year 3 with LSU, but now it's about building off of his success as he prepares for life with the Jaguars. From a weakness perspective, yes, he's physical when the ball is in the air, but continuing to be more physical at the line of scrimmage is key. With an NFL regime, while also working in the weight room, I'd expect this to come together rather quickly.
2) Where does Brian Thomas Jr. best fit on an offense?
Nagy: Brian Thomas Jr. is a true deep threat and the connection with Trevor Lawrence will be one to keep tabs on from the jump in their Week 1 contest. Look for him to shine on the outside as he continues dominating as a pass catcher with routes of 20+ yards. He registered a 13.9-yard average target depth with the Tigers in 2023, with 25.3% of his total targets coming 20+ yards downfield.
3) What kind of impact did Brian Thomas Jr. have for LSU?
Nagy: Thomas Jr. allowed LSU's offense to hit that next gear in 2023. Of course, he played a pivotal role in LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels taking home the Heisman Trophy, but he also allowed Malik Nabers to be such a dominant wide receiver after needing eyes on him at all times too. When Nabers was doubled, it allowed Thomas to shine and vice versa. He unlocked a new piece to the Tigers' top-ranked offense.