REPORT: New Jaguars Draft Projection Utterly Ludicrous
Mock drafts are coming out by the day. Who the Jacksonville Jaguars will take could vary between now and draft day, which is months away. It is not this reporter's expertise to write who the Jaguars take, but who they shouldn't take should be fairly obvious to anyone who has watched the team this season.
Pro Football Focus gets it wrong with their recent mock draft that is projecting the Jaguars to take two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter with the No. 5 pick.
"The Jaguars’ needs look less dire following the emergence of two rookies: wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and cornerback Jarrian Jones," PFF's Trevor Sikkema wrote. "They could certainly look for offensive line upgrades, but the anomaly that is Travis Hunter is too good to pass up here as a player who can, insanely enough, play on both sides of the ball for Jacksonville."
The Sporting News' Ryan O'Leary backed it up.
"Jacksonville has what looks to be the NFL’s next young superstar wide receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., who already ranks sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (573) and has flashed instant chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence," O'Leary wrote. "The Gabe Davis signing has been a disaster, and Christian Kirk’s future with the team was uncertain prior to Sunday’s season-ending collarbone injury.
"The secondary remains arguably the team’s biggest issue. The Jaguars need an overhaul at safety, as Andre Cisco (69th) and Antonio Johnson (84th) are among PFF’s lowest-graded starters at the position in the NFL. Young corners Jarrian Jones and Montaric Brown have flashed, and Tyson Campbell has been a solid No. 1 when he can stay on the field, but that group needs more help and development overall.
"Hunter is a rare talent with the versatility to provide depth at multiple positions. He currently plays full-time on offense and defense for Deion Sanders at Colorado. That might not be the case in the NFL, but Hunter could provide Lawrence with an elite 1-2 punch at wide receiver, while at least bolstering the defense as an emergency option or part-time player at corner. Of course, the Jaguars could choose to flip-flop those roles, deploy Hunter full-time on defense and give him at least a package of plays on offense."
There is no doubt as to whether Hunter is talented enough to be a franchise-changing talent. But the Jaguars just traded their No. 1 protector of $275 million quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Cam Robinson. The offensive line has already struggled to protect him all season.
We've reported constantly -- the offensive line should get the first pick in the draft. There are plenty of talented candidates. You have to protect your investments. No matter how shiny Hunter looks, that pick would be a big mistake.
