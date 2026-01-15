3 Thoughts on Jaguars' 2026 Plans, Approach With Travis Hunter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had an amazing 2025 season. Now, it is about finding sustained success into 2026 and beyond.

For that to be possible, the Jaguars will need a strong sophomore effort from No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. Now a year into his career, Hunter's role in the Jaguars' plans moving forward are set to impact the franchise in a big way.

The Jaguars revealed their early 2026 plans for Hunter this week, noting he would continue to play both sides of the ball while seeing an increased focus at cornerback. So, what do we make of the Jaguars' new path forward?

This is the way, for now

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), not shown, during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone pointed out the obvious on Wednesday more than he made a grand proclamation. He noted the Jaguars will continue to have Hunter play on both sides of the ball, but he was seemingly speaking matter-of-factly about the current state of the roster and depth at cornerback rather than firmly putting his foot down that Hunter is now a cornerback.

But the reality also is ... this is likely always the way things should have gone. The Jaguars get the benefit of the doubt because this is not the same team and roster that they were when they drafted Hunter and let him play receiver first and foremost. The Jakobi Meyers and Tyson Campbell trades changed the outlook of the team, and this is the right current path

Hunter will shape offseason focus

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp practice at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Whatever moves the Jaguars make on defense this year are set to, in some way, factor in Hunter. If the Jaguars plan on primarily playing him at cornerback, then they can go into the offseason knowing they have a No. 1 corner talent on their roster. If he is going to still not major in defense and instead focus on being split down the middle, then the Jaguars have some serious moves to make to reinforce the secondary.

How the Jaguars progress with the status of Buster Brown and Greg Newsome will be telling. If the Jaguars are in no rush to retain either, that could indicate what their plans at cornerback and with Hunter are.

What the Jaguars should have learned from 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen lines up against wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Hunter only played in seven games last season, the narrative on Hunter's rookie year seems misguided. He was set to have his role on offense ramped up the week he was injured, being fresh off a 100-yard game. Had he not had a freak injury during practice that was simply an instance of bad luck, who knows what his rookie season could have looked like.

With that in mind, the Jaguars can still take lessons away from the seven games of sample size they got from Hunter. One lesson should be that asking a player to be a quasi-starter on offense while also learning the defense could lead to issues, with the better management plan instead set to be a heavier split to one side of the ball.

