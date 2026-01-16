Why the Jaguars Might Have a Dynasty on Their Hands

Things change quickly in the NFL. A Super Bowl contender can miss the playoffs the very next season after making the title bout, as the Kansas City Chiefs did. A champion can quickly fall from grace and get ousted in the first round, like the Philadelphia Eagles. However, plenty of teams have been able to generate sustained success.



Looking around at the perennial title contenders in this league points to three things: an aggressive and shrewd general manager, an innovative and motivating head coach, and a top-tier quarterback in his prime. The Jacksonville Jaguars might have checked all three boxes this past season, with James Gladstone, Liam Coen, and Trevor Lawrence, resulting in 13 wins and a division title in just their first year together.



Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone walks into the room with head coach Liam Coen following during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars can keep this thing going



There are downsides to the success the Jacksonville Jaguars found in the 2025 NFL season. The expectations for them now will be sky-high moving forward, and any steps backward they may take will be seen as abject failures. On top of that, they might have to replace their offensive and defensive coordinators, Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile. The former landed a head-coaching interview with the Cleveland Browns, while the latter will be meeting with the Miami Dolphins for their opening.



Thankfully, this team already has its cornerstones in place and under contract for the foreseeable future. Coen is the true architect of this offense, and he's already shown a knack for finding the right talent to flesh out his staff. Still, it'd be disappointing if this group only got one season together, albeit an incredibly memorable and impressive one. Appearing on The Schrager Hour, he spoke on how special his ragtag team of first-timers was, and how they recognized it early on:



"It is really cool to see people that ultimately you believed in, that you believed in them to hire them and to bring into this organization to help improve and help you get this place where you wanted to go… Grant, Heath [Farwell], Camp, they did a phenomenal job as coordinators in really helping me in my first time doing this.



"I remember Shane [Waldron] actually saying to me early in the spring... he’s like, ‘Hey man, I think this has the makings. This staff has the makings of early LA [Rams],’ of those early years when he was a part of that... when Sean [McVay] hired that group. And so that was good to hear, but you don’t know, right? You don’t know what’s gonna happen. And when you’re able to do it with a guy like James Gladstone and Tony Boselli on a day-to-day basis, that the whole vision and goal is all about the grass — that’s pretty cool."

To see how far James Gladstone, Liam Coen, and Trevor Lawrence can take the Jaguars, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.