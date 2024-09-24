Social Media Reacts to Jaguars' Colossal MNF Meltdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered their Monday night Week 3 matchup with the Buffalo Bills knowing it would be a tough game. They also knew it was imperative not to fall to an 0-3 record. Especially with the Houston Texans next week.
The Jaguars, after a week of implementing a supposedly up-tempo offense and focusing on renewed communication, were utterly embarrassed against the Bills. The Bills scored on every single drive in the first half. The Jaguars were flat in every single way.
The score at halftime was 34-3. The final score was not much better, a resounding 47-10 Bills victory.
Social media had thoughts about the blowout, of course. The hate started before the game even began, however.
After the Bills went up 13-0, the comments got uglier.
Then Allen connected with star rookie Keon Coleman. The discontent heightened to the point of speculation of the future.
Allen to Shakir
At halftime, jobs were being called for.
Our John Shipley's highlighted all of the issues at halftime.
"The Jaguars have had an issue with starting fast for years, but Week 1 seemed like a team turning the corner. They fired out of the gates and punched the Miami Dolphins in the mouth to command a 17-7 lead," Shipley wrote. "Last week, the Jaguars regressed and punted on their first drive before allowing the Cleveland Browns to march down the field for a long touchdown drive. On the next drive, the Jaguars went three-and-out. ... Slow starts will continue to doom this team until they find a solution.
"The Jaguars simply looked like the offense was claustrophobic. While the Bills easily schemed open receivers, got yards after the catch, and saw Josh Allen make big play after big play, the Jaguars failed to do all of them. Blame goes beyond the scheme and coaching, though. Mistakes such as dropped passes and slips while running after the catch came up, and Trevor Lawrence threw one of the worst interceptions of his career when he missed an open Brian Thomas Jr. while down 20-3."
After the half, the Jaguars' touchdown drive that ended in a Lawrence to Brenton Strange connection received little positivity.
The loss was about as bad as it can get. The Jaguars are now 0-3 on the season.
