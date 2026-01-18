Emotional Bills Players Defend Josh Allen After Heartbreaking Loss to Broncos

A dejected Josh Allen took to the postgame podium and, fighting back tears, told reporters he let the Bills down in a 33-30, season-ending loss to the Broncos in which the reigning NFL MVP turned the ball over four times.

Allen's Bills teammates, as well as coach Sean McDermott, didn't see it that way, though.

“It’s not on him,” McDermott said. “We had opportunities—all of us. I’m extremely proud of him. He’s a tremendous leader and a tremendous quarterback.”

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, when asked what he'd tell Allen, broke down in tears in a heartbreaking reaction.

Bills LT Dion Dawkins couldn’t hold back his tears after being told Josh Allen said he felt he let his team down.



Dawkins whispered through tears: “he didn’t let us down.”



A very emotional Bills locker room: pic.twitter.com/36TjHAwQBG — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 18, 2026

“He didn't let us down,” Dawkins said, overcome with emotion.

And the Bills offensive lineman wasn't alone in sharing that sentiment.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks also came to his quarterback's defense.

An emotional Brandin Cooks defended Josh Allen after the game: “He carried us all season.” pic.twitter.com/YQS0MImDtj — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 18, 2026

“He’s been carrying us all year,” Cooks said. “The way I think about it is, somebody step up to be able to alleviate some of that from him. When you’re great and you feel like you have to do so much, you have the opportunity to force some of those things. That’s the way I think about Josh. He’s the greatest quarterback in this league.

“Everybody else around him has to come up and be able to make plays so he doesn’t always have to be the one to feel like, ‘Man, I’ve got to win this game.”

Allen on multiple occasions took chances downfield, whether with his arm or his legs, seemingly looking to make the play that would make the ultimate difference in the game. And while Allen made multiple big-time plays, his aggressiveness too often resulted in giveaways. A careless fumble at the end of the first half that resulted in three points for Denver. A third quarter interception just two plays after the Bills defense handed the Buffalo offense the ball in Broncos territory after an interception of its own.

And in a cruel twist of fate, Allen did make the play that would have all but won the game for Buffalo—a deep shot down the field to Cooks in overtime. But, in a controversial ruling, officials determined that Cooks did not have possession of the ball when he hit the ground and Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian did, resulting in a game-changing interception.

The final result, another Bills heartbreaking playoff loss, weighed heavily on Allen. And in turn, his willingness to pin the blame on himself, left Cooks wondering what more he could have done.

“You know, you know, I think we all feel that way, that you work so hard and personally so thankful to be a part of this and I look back like, man, what could I have done to alleviate some of that pressure from him?“

More NFL on Sports Illustrated