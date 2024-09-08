Why Collaboration Between Trevor Lawrence and Press Taylor is Vital
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense is expected to be at full strength entering the season on the road against the Miami Dolphins.
There is a large amount of preparation that goes into every game in the National Football League, especially the season’s first game, as it is challenging to know exactly what to expect from a team that has not taken the field yet this season.
The Jaguars offense enters its third season under Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor. As this season kicks off, the Jaguars offense hopes to take another step in its development and improve from what was statistically an average offense last season.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says Taylor works hard to come up with a game plan for the offense every week. Still, Lawrence notes that Taylor is sure to take Lawrence's concerns and preferences into account when game planning for opposing defenses.
“Press [Taylor] puts a lot of time into all that stuff, and all the tape and the breakdowns and all that. Obviously, I do my own studies and stuff I like to do every week, but he already has a pretty good idea typically of what he wants to do towards the end of the week. He's putting it together and we're kind of piecing everything, Doug [Pederson] and Press, we're all talking about, and myself. Usually, I'll talk with them, I'd say probably Thursday, Friday, we start to kind of talk about the openers, and then by Friday, Saturday, we definitely have them in place.
“There are a lot of different things that we do. It just depends on the week. Obviously, it changes every week, but with every play, there's a purpose, and you're trying to see how the game unfolds, how they respond, and all those things. It's definitely like a chess game. There's a lot that goes into it. I don't do all the prep work on that, but obviously, I feel, or I have a say on if I'm not comfortable with something or if I want to add something. He asks me if he's deciding between a few things. So yeah, we talk about all that.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.