Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 5
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-3 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Without further ado, here is Part 4.
On-Field Commitment
The Jaguars can always know one thing with Khan in the ownership seat -- there is no price too high. When it comes to being the kind of owner who is going to go deep into his own pockets to ensure the roster gets the deals they want and deserve, Khan is one of the top owners in the NFL.
There are some franchises whose owners are oftentimes unwilling to pay big money in free agency and contract extensions, but that has never been the case with the Jaguars and Khan.
While some teams, such as the Cincinnati Bengals for example, can lag behind in terms of paying players early and investing in upgrading the roster, this has never been an issue with Khan and the Jaguars.
Simply put, Khan puts his money where his mouth is.
Khan has given the Jaguars' front office the green light to use free agency to supplement the roster in the past, with current and past Jaguars' regimes spending big money in March on players like Malik Jackson, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Christian Kirk, Foye Oluokun, Evan Engram, and many others.
The Jaguars have also been one of the NFL's best franchises at retaining their current players in recent years, with Josh Hines-Allen, Tyson Campbell, and Trevor Lawrence all receiving some of the biggest contracts in franchise history in one offseason alone.
Khan is going to give the Jaguars what they need to perform on and off the field. No matter what, the Jaguars players can know that as long as they perform, Khan will be able to reward them accordingly.
