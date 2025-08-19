Jerry Jones Teared Up Over Recent Cowboys Loss That He Said Hurt More Than Any Other
The Dallas Cowboys have had a number of painful losses since Jerry Jones took over as the owner of the franchise way back in 1989 but one recent ugly defeat appeared to hurt him more than any of the previous ones.
Netflix's new documentary series America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys came out Tuesday and in it Jones was seen tearing up while talking about team's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers when they were blown out at home in the 2023 wild-card round.
MORE: Jerry Jones's Surprising Reason for Never Hiring a GM
The Cowboys entered that game with a 12-5 record and seemed ready to make a deep push in the playoffs. Instead, they found themselves down 27-0 at home late in the second quarter before losing, 48-32.
A clip in the new documentary shows Jones wiping away tears and saying this about that loss: “This loss hurt us, in every way, more than any one we’ve ever had.”
Here's that moment:
That loss didn't lead to huge changes for the Cowboys, however, as Mike McCarthy held on to his job before being fired after the 2024 season.
This new documentary series has only been out for a few hours but it seems like it is going to be a huge hit. Especially for fans who like to see Jones in pain.