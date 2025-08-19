Jerry Jones Reveals Surprising Reason He's Never Hired a GM
America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys has hit Netflix and we may have our biggest cultural sports documentary since The Last Dance on our hands. The documentary series looks at Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys and features interviews with a number of key figures, including Jones, who has owned the team since 1989.
During one interview Jones addresses a subject that has been very prominent while Dallas tries to figure out what to do with star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Specifically, why doesn't he hire a general manager?
Jones's explanation is intriguing.
"I'm often asked the question, why don't I hire a general manager? I've had people that said 'Jerry, you subject yourself to so much criticism,'" Jones says in the documentary. "You need a buffer. I don't like it like that. I like the pain."
There's something kind of brave about that. A general manager would shield him from the criticism at least a little bit, even if everyone knew deep down Jones was still the one ultimately calling the shots. Without a GM, Jones cuts out the middleman and erases any doubts he's in charge. So he gets the credit when he does something like draft Micah Parsons, but he also lives with the consequences of not getting a deal done and having a very public rift with one of the best players in the league.
That's pain he can't seem to live without.