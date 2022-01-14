2022 NFL Draft: Jets Load Up on Defense, Receivers in 7-Round Mock

The Jets come away with six defenders in this seven-round mock draft from Pro Football Network, adding two wideouts and a tight end in the process.

While other NFL teams and their fans prepare for the first round of the postseason this weekend, the Jets have something else to look forward to.

With nine picks in this year's draft, New York has a prime opportunity to address some of their weaknesses on this rebuilding roster, stockpiling young talent while adding more core pieces that are poised to lead this franchise back to contention.

That in mind, even if the 2022 NFL draft is three-plus months away, there's no better time than the present to highlight different predictions as to how the Jets will approach this draft class.

We've broken down several mock drafts here at Jets Country recently, usually consisting of just New York's first-round picks. This time, we're taking that up a notch.

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network recently published a complete seven-round mock draft of just the Jets' picks. All nine of them.

Let's check out which top prospects are donning green and white in this Mellor mock and sprinkle in some analysis of his predictions along the way. Mellor's notes will be block quotes while our additional comments are italicized.

One more thing before we get started. Go check out Mellor's other work at PFN, he's been churning out draft-related content lately.

Alright, on to the mock...

Round 1, Pick 4: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

This is when the draft will take an interesting turn. Odds are, Jacksonville, Detroit, and Houston take one of a handful of players that isn’t a cornerback. That means New York should have their pick of the top cornerback on their board. Using the PFN Mock Draft Simulator, Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. is the pick here.



Booth is just scratching the surface of his talent and came on strong down the stretch. He’s got terrific ball skills and innate football intelligence. He can jump through the ceiling and complements that athleticism with sticky coverage skills. He’ll backpedal with quick feet and turn even faster with hips on a swivel. Booth is a vital addition to head coach Robert Saleh’s defense.

Derek Stingley Jr. is a name that's been linked to the Jets at No. 4, so seeing a corner here isn't too much of a surprise. Booth would certainly be an upgrade in a young secondary. Curious to see if New York would pick a corner here with top options at other positions still on the board.

Round 1, Pick 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Here’s another spot in the 2022 NFL Draft where the Jets could take the top player at his respective position. The seven teams selecting ahead of New York have bigger holes than wide receiver. So the Jets should have their choice of the top pass-catching options in the 2022 NFL Draft. Securing the top receiver and top defensive back on their board is certainly appealing.



Grabbing Garrett Wilson from Ohio State makes that feat even more impressive. Wilson is an elite route runner with sure hands. He’s a dominant athlete at the catch point and presents a problem after the catch. Wilson is as talented as they come in this class.

This all comes down to New York's evaluations at the receiver position. If they truly believe Wilson can shine alongside Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, go for it and give Zach Wilson another weapon. If not, their next two picks in the second round can be used on a wideout. Either way, coming out of the first with the top corner and top receiver of the draft is pretty darn solid.

Round 2, Pick 35: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Yet again, another top player at his position can land with the Jets. It’s unlikely any tight ends are drafted in the first round. Despite the position being a big need for New York, they have the luxury of waiting until their first pick on Day 2.



Jalen Wydermyer will be a big-bodied, yards-after-the-catch threat for the Jets. He’s great in all facets of the game, and the ability to utilize him as a three-down tight end makes him worth the draft capital investment.



We could also see the Jets take a liking to Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely since Saleh and Co. will be in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. Either way, grabbing the draft’s top cornerback, wide receiver, and now tight end would be an impressive haul.

New York needs to add a tight end at some point this spring. Either in the draft or free agency. Wydermyer was consistent over three years at Texas A&M, catching 118 passes for 1,468 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 34 career games.

Round 2, Pick 38: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

The Jets have a few issues in the secondary that just one selection will not rectify. They’ll need to fix a hole at safety, and given how the class will potentially shake out, New York can land a top-flight defensive back with either of their second-round picks.



Lewis Cine heads to the Big Apple after putting forth his finest performance in his final collegiate outing. Cine was the defensive MVP of the national championship game against Alabama, routinely making highlight-reel plays look just that: routine. Cine’s a hard-hitter with keen instincts. He’ll thump you in the run game as he moves downhill incredibly well. He also possesses great coverage skills to boot.

Some think New York will take a safety as early as No. 4 overall (Kyle Hamilton), but Cine certainly showcased his potential in last week's title game. The safety had a great overall year at Georgia as well, defending nine passes and making 73 total tackles.

Round 3, Pick 69: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A ferocious linebacker with positional versatility, Quay Walker heads to the Jets with their first pick of Round 3. Walker presents a mismatch whether he’s blitzing, patrolling the middle of the field against the run, or playing in coverage. A do-it-all linebacker with great upside, Walker was just one of the key cogs on Georgia’s national championship defense.

Noticing a trend here? Another Georgia defender that shined against Alabama on the national stage. Walker had 65 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this past season.

Round 4, Pick 108: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

If Cameron Thomas lasts until the fourth round, expect Saleh to run to the podium himself to deliver the pick. With as stacked as an edge class that we’ve seen, Thomas could fall. He’s a big man on the outside with an even bigger motor. Sure, the Jets will get Carl Lawson back in 2022, but in today’s NFL, you can never have too many talented edge rushers.

Here's where the Jets add an edge rusher. Thomas wreaked havoc in 2021, racking up 71 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. New York might have a lot of defensive linemen already, but Robert Saleh loves having depth at the position, rotating players in and out throughout each game.

Round 4, Pick 114: Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Before you ask, the answer is yes: you want as many good cornerbacks on your team as possible. The Jets grabbed the first cornerback off the board in Round 1 and now the first one off the board in Round 4. Mykael Wright has great speed and even better instincts. What separates Wright from the majority of the other Day 3 cornerbacks is the fact that he’ll be NFL-ready after producing in Oregon’s talent-laden defensive back room.

The Jets had some success picking Michael Carter II and Jason Pinnock in the fifth round last year. Now, they add a corner from Oregon in Round 4. Wright had 65 tackles and four for loss in 2021, defending 17 passes over his three-year career with the Ducks.

Round 5, Pick 145: Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

Another addition to an emerging, youthful secondary, Tykee Smith can play a variety of roles in Saleh’s defense. Whether it’s nickel cornerback, in the box as a strong safety, or at free safety, Smith has done it all. Through his career at West Virginia and at Georgia, Smith was a difference-maker on the field.

Versatility and playmaking ability will be huge in New York's young secondary going forward. Smith only played in one game with Georgia this past season, but he had four interceptions, nine passes defended and 111 tackles over 21 games (two seasons) with West Virginia before that.

Round 5, Pick 162: Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami (FL)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The “build around Wilson” mantra continues with the Jets’ final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Charleston Rambo is a vertical threat with crisp routes and a penchant for highlight-reel catches. Rambo may not wow with his athleticism, but his play on the field more than makes up for any discrepancies across his game. Rambo is no stranger to high-pointing the football over defenders.

One more pick. After three years at Oklahoma, Rambo went off with the Hurricanes in 2021, hauling in 79 passes for 1,172 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Depth at wide receiver is key for this club and a vertical threat with upside feels like a solid way to close out this draft class.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.