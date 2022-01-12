Jets Grab Top Pass Rusher, Wide Receiver in Latest Mock Draft

Over the last few weeks, we've seen quite a few different mock drafts where the Jets have used both of their first-round picks on defensive players.

It's doesn't take an NFL draft analyst to predict that New York will target prospects on the defensive side of the ball when they're on the clock this spring.

After all, the Jets had the worst defense in football during this past season.

But what if general manager Joe Douglas found a way to sprinkle some offensive playmakers into his 2022 draft class?

In the latest first-round mock draft posted to Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible, Zack Patraw had Gang Green adding one player from each side of the ball.

Check out Patraw's predictions before we break this down...

4. New York Jets: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

"A player’s draft profile largely comes down to traits, production and favorable projection to an NFL scheme. Purdue’s George Karlaftis boasts all three. A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. He can kick inside to 4-3 defensive tackle on passing downs."

10. New York Jets (via SEA): WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

"Burks aligns as the starting outside receiver for the Razorbacks. Possesses a very large frame, ideal for a X-receiver. Extremely fluid athlete, long strider who showcases his acceleration and burst in a flash."

With top pass rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson unsurprisingly unavailable at this point in the first round—after getting scooped up by the Lions and Texans respectively—the Jets reel in the next best defensive lineman.

Karlaftis had another monster season with the Boilermakers in 2021, recording 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He racked up a total of 14 sacks over his three years at Purdue (26 total games).

Imagine Karlaftis on a defensive line with Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, a healthy Carl Lawson and more. Considering how much head coach Robert Saleh loves a strong unit up front, this could be a great pick for the Jets if they deem Karlaftis as the right pass rusher for this scheme.

We might not know what the Jets think of the Purdue product just yet, but Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently said that New York would be the "ideal landing spot" for Karlaftis.

Moving on to the No. 10 overall selection, New York would be giving their young quarterback Zach Wilson another weapon to work with.

Treylon Burks is the first receiver coming off the board in this mock draft, a stud that accumulated 1,123 receiving yards on 67 catches in 12 games this past season, scoring 11 touchdowns.

Adding another talented option at wide receiver would immediately take this offense to the next level. The balance between three receivers (factoring in Elijah Moore and Corey Davis) that can explode on any given Sunday will give opposing secondaries fits. Mix that with Wilson under center, Michael Carter coming out of the backfield along with any other additions New York makes at the tight end spot and this offense is in business.

If the Jets don't secure a top receiver in the draft, don't be surprised if they make a trade or free agent signing that will have an equivalent impact on this offense. With Wilson entering his second year, this organization can put their franchise QB in a position to succeed by surrounding him with the best possible talent.

