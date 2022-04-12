Ex-Jets Scout Explains Why New York Should Pick Breece Hall in 2022 NFL Draft

This former Jets scout thinks New York should snag Breece Hall in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jets need to take pressure off of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, and one of the surefire ways to do that is by improving the running game.

There is a name out there who can do just that.

His name is Breece Hall, out of Iowa State, and in the minds of many, he is the top back in this draft class.

Hall is RB1 on my board.

He conjures up memories of Adrian Peterson watching him run the ball. Hall will pound and pound and pound and then explode for a home run.

Hall has thrown up huge numbers in college and his production screams workhorse.

2021: 253 attempts, 1,472 yards, 5.8 avg., 20 touchdowns and a long of 80 yards.

2020: 279 attempts, 1,572 yards, 5.6 avg., 21 touchdowns and a long of 75 yards.

Mix in his receiving yards…

2021: 36 receptions, 302 yards, 8.4 avg., 3 touchdowns

2020: 23 receptions, 180 yards, 7.8 avg., 2 touchdowns

This guy is a do-it-all-back who will be drifting down towards the bottom of the first, top of the second round (only because the league does not value franchise backs the way they used to).

The Jets are sitting there currently with the No. 35 and No. 38 picks and it is possible Hall could fall to them, or they could package those two picks and move up.

It is all about getting dynamic, game-changing players early in the draft, and Hall is all that and a bag of chips. He is a player who could step in from day one to either be the featured back or he could compliment Michael Carter in the offensive game plan.

Either way, the Jets must get better on the ground if they hope to dial down the heat on Wilson.

