Jets Pick Two Offensive Players in Latest PFF Mock

In this mock draft, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has the Jets picking tackle Ikem Ekwonu and wideout Drake London in the first round.

During the first round of last year's NFL draft, the Jets picked a key offensive playmaker along with an offensive lineman.

Could they take the same approach in the first round this April?

In Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft, Trevor Sikkema has the Jets adding these two contributors to their offense, providing second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with protection and a weapon.

Here are Sikkema's picks with his analysis:

4. New York Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

I believe the Jets will look to bring the beef with their first of two selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. If Alabama’s Evan Neal is gone, I expect this pick to be N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu, and vice versa. The Jets have to protect franchise quarterback Zach Wilson a lot better than they did in 2021. Adding Ekwonu to an offensive line that already includes Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker is a great way to do that.

10. New York Jets (via SEA): WR Drake London, USC

London seems like a match made in heaven for the Jets. No wide receiver recorded more contested catches this season, and that’s with him only playing eight games due to injury.



But if you ask me, he’s more than that. I believe he’s more athletic than people are giving him credit for, and his mentality for yards after the catch is proof that he’s not just a “win in the air” guy.



He’s the big target player quarterback Zach Wilson would feed every week.

Both Ekwonu and London have been mocked to the Jets before this offseason. Just a few days ago, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. linked the Jets to London with the No. 10 overall pick in his first mock draft of 2022. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah mentioned that he was tempted to predict the Jets will take Ekwonu with the fourth overall selection, calling the tackle the best offensive lineman in the draft.

You can certainly make the argument that New York needs to focus on defense in the first round, addressing their league-worst unit with at least one of their first-rounders. Surely general manager Joe Douglas and his team will consider that logic.

With plenty of cap space to work with, and trades possibly on the horizon, New York could instead take the best players available in the first, snagging the contributors they believe will help the most right away.

London will instantly provide a spark to New York's wide receiver room, another talented target alongside Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. In this mock, London is the second receiver off the board (Treylon Burks goes eighth to the Falcons).

Meanwhile, Ekwonu bolsters New York's offensive line. No matter where he ends up playing—and what the future holds with Mekhi Becton—this high-upside lineman will play a huge role up front.

Again, it's interesting that New York hypothetically leaves top-ranked defenders available in this mock. The Jets have a chance to take pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux fourth overall and instead choose the offensive lineman. Then, New York skips cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and other defenders like Devin Lloyd, George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie and Nakobe Dean in order to snag London.

With several months to go until New York is actually on the clock with the fourth overall selection, expect plenty of speculation as to how Douglas and the Jets will act in the first round.

