NFL Insider Explains Why Kayvon Thibodeaux Will Fall to Jets in 2022 NFL Draft

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed he has the Jets picking Kayvon Thibodeaux fourth overall in his latest mailbag.

While some consider Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to be the top prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class, others aren't convinced that he'll be a top selection.

This NFL insider falls right in the middle, seeing Thibodeaux as a high-upside prospect, but one that will slip slightly during the first round of this year's draft.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer put together a mini mock draft in his latest mailbag, predicting the first five picks of the 2022 NFL draft.

Here's what he had to say about Thibodeaux and why he would be a good fit with the Jets:

4) Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I started hearing the drumbeat in the middle of the college season that maybe, just maybe, Thibodeaux wasn’t the slam-dunk No. 1 pick people thought. Scouts who went to Eugene saw a prospect who wasn’t as physically big as they thought he’d be. He has a little bit of a different personality. That said, his explosiveness makes him a fit for Robert Saleh’s defense.

This isn't the first time we've seen Thibodeaux linked to the Jets.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network had Thibodeaux falling to New York at No. 4 in his latest mock draft as well. Our own ex-Jets scout Daniel Kelly also predicted that the pass rusher would don green and white on draft night in his first mock of the year.

If you're curious, Breer has the top-5 picks of this spring's draft shaking out this way (as of now):

1) Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

2) Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

3) Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

4) Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

5) Giants: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.