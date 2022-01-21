NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux Falls to Jets, New York Adds Cornerback at No. 10

The Jets grab two defenders from the Pac-12 in this first-round mock draft.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux falling to New York's lap at No. 4. Then, the Jets address their secondary with a cornerback that's flown a bit under the radar this offseason in pre-draft evaluations.

Check out Jeremiah's analysis and then we'll break it down even further.

4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

I’d be very tempted to take Ikem Ekwonu here (I have the N.C. State tackle as my top offensive lineman), but the Jets defense was notoriously awful last year. They will get Carl Lawson back (Achilles), but they still need more pass rush. I could see Thibodeaux sliding, but his blend of length and burst is impressive.

10. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

McDuffie is an ultra-clean player on tape. He’s quick, fluid, tough, rarely out of position and can play the ball. He’d upgrade the Jets' intriguing mix of talented young players at the position.

This mock is unique in the sense that we haven't seen either of those two players going to the Jets recently. Usually Thibodeaux comes off the board before the fourth overall selection, snagged by the Jaguars, Lions or Texans. Also, the Jets will often take cornerbacks like Derek Stingley Jr., Andrew Booth Jr. or Ahmad Gardner in other mock drafts.

Regardless, head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas would be thrilled with this type of first-round haul, adding two talented defenders at positions of need for the 2022 season and beyond.

Thibodeaux is the No. 2 prospect in this draft class, per Pro Football Focus. Imagine his pass rushing abilities in a rotation with the likes of Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Williams, Bryce Huff and more in green and white.

Meanwhile, McDuffie is ranked as the 15th-best prospect in the 2022 draft class, per PFF (the No. 2 corner after Stingley). Over three years (27 total games) at Washington, the corner racked up 94 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight passes defended.

As Jeremiah mentioned, he'll fit nicely in the secondary with the rest of New York's promising defensive back room.

If you're curious, Jeremiah has Evan Neal, Aidan Hutchinson and Kyle Hamilton coming off the board in that order to start the first round. Gardner is the first corner picked in this mock as well, heading to Carolina with the No. 6 pick. Stingley goes to the Vikings at No. 12.

