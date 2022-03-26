NFL Mock Draft: Jets Make Two Trades in First Round

New York picks an edge rusher, a cornerback and a wideout in this first-round mock draft, executing two different trades in the process.

In this mock draft from Chad Reuter of NFL.com, the Jets make not one but two trades in the first round, coming away with three talented prospects.

Here's a look at who the Jets are projected to pick fourth overall in addition to the two transactions with the Eagles and Buccaneers (with Reuter's analysis in italics).

4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports Robert Saleh coached Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw at San Francisco, so it won't be a surprise if he sees a bit of those two defenders in the long, strong Walker. The explosiveness and agility he displayed at the combine made it clear that with some refinement in his game, Walker could be a threat inside or outside in the right scheme. PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK 15. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati The Jets receive third- and fifth-round picks to move down five spots and still land a quality cornerback prospect like Gardner to team with free-agent acquisition D.J. Reed and young CBs Bryce Hall and Michael Carter II. PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUCCANEERS Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK 27. New York Jets: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State The Jets have extra draft capital from their earlier trade with the Eagles, so why not move back into Round 1 to grab a value like Olave? New York gives up the 35th overall pick and a fourth-rounder to secure the speedy former Buckeye.

In other words, the Jets would come out of the first round with a top-ranked pass rusher, arguably the best cornerback in this year's draft class and a talented wide receiver (the fourth off the board in the first round). Not bad, huh?

Those three picks address some of the biggest needs for this club, positions that haven't been bolstered significantly to this point in March. New York's interest in trading for Tyreek Hill, among other wideouts, shows that they hope to add another talented weapon to flank Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. Signing cornerback D.J. Reed in free agency certainly helps, but New York would still benefit from another top corner in their secondary.

It's interesting that Reuter has the Jets picking Walker fourth overall as well. With quarterbacks Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett going second and third overall in this mock, the Jets have a hypothetical opportunity to pick the likes of safety Kyle Hamilton, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, tackle Ikem Ekwonu and more with the No. 4 selection. They go with the Georgia product instead.

General manager Joe Douglas has hinted at both trading back and being aggressive when it comes to his draft capital this year. This three-player haul in the first round would be a perfect mix of those two approaches, still getting their guy at No. 15 (a player that could be picked as early as the top five) before moving up and grabbing another highly-touted asset at No. 27 before he's snagged by another team.

If you're curious, here are the rest of the Jets' picks in Reuter's mock (stretching through the fourth round):

38. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

69. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

83. Marquis Hayes, G, Oklahoma

111. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

