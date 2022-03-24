Tyreek Hill Never Considered Picking Jets Over Dolphins

New York was in the mix to acquire Hill on Wednesday, but the receiver had no intentions of wearing green and white, picking the Dolphins instead.

Turns out the Jets never had a chance.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was dealt from the Chiefs to the Dolphins on Wednesday, a blockbuster trade involving five draft picks, one being a first-rounder.

New York was also in on Hill, agreeing to send three of their own picks to Kansas City in exchange for the playmaker's services.

In fact, the Chiefs reportedly had a deal in place with the Jets to send Hill to Florham Park before the Dolphins got involved. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Thursday that the Jets were already working on a contractual agreement with Hill when Miami swooped in.

Don't believe the insider? Take it from Hill himself, who spoke about the process of ending up in Miami during his introductory press conference with the Dolphins on Thursday.

"The Jets?” Hill asked. “I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what because I’m basically from here, I’m here all the time. This is home for me, for us.”

Not only are the Jets perennial losers in a cold climate, but there's no state income tax in Florida. Considering Hill signed a record-breaking extension with the Dolphins as part of the trade—becoming the highest-paid receiver in NFL history—it's hard to blame him for picking Miami over New Jersey.

Nonetheless, this makes Wednesday's trade an even tougher pill for Jets fans to swallow. The draft compensation that the Jets and Dolphins offered were the same and both teams were willing to pay Hill once they got him.

Hill simply preferred Miami, never even considering the Jets.

