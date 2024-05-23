New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Viewed as 'Tier 3' Player
The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers last season before he got injured on his fourth snap of the season. Now that he's gearing up for his return, what should fans expect from him.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema put Rodgers in his third tier of quarterbacks in the league ahead of the season.
Patrick Mahomes was in his own tier above the rest of the NFL. Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen made up the 'elite' tier. Rodgers and the rest of the top ten were labeled as 'postseason-caliber.'
Rodgers came in at No. 8 overall on this list. He finished behind Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford in the third tier. He was right ahead of Jalen Hurts and C.J. Stroud.
It is a fair assessment of where Rodgers should be expected to be, if not a little generous. Not only is he entering his age 41 season, but he is also coming off of an Achille's injury.
The former No. 1 overall selection has two MVPs in recent memory, but a lot has happened in the short time since those awards.
His last full season showed a decline, but what is surrounding the four-time MVP in New York is a lot better than the cast he had that last year in Green Bay. His top target that season was Allen Lazard, who couldn't find the field for the Jets last season.
It will be hard to project what he will be like in 2024, but the early results from training camp have been good.
Tom Brady won a Super Bowl at age 41, but that isn't exactly the guy that you use as an expectation.
Not many quarterbacks have been elite over the age of 40, but maybe Rodgers can prove the doubters wrong and still be at an elite level come the start of the season.