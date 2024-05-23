Jets Country

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Viewed as 'Tier 3' Player

The return of New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has been highly anticipated, but how good can he be expected to be?

Dylan Sanders

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers last season before he got injured on his fourth snap of the season. Now that he's gearing up for his return, what should fans expect from him.

Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema put Rodgers in his third tier of quarterbacks in the league ahead of the season.

Patrick Mahomes was in his own tier above the rest of the NFL. Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen made up the 'elite' tier. Rodgers and the rest of the top ten were labeled as 'postseason-caliber.'

Rodgers came in at No. 8 overall on this list. He finished behind Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford in the third tier. He was right ahead of Jalen Hurts and C.J. Stroud.

It is a fair assessment of where Rodgers should be expected to be, if not a little generous. Not only is he entering his age 41 season, but he is also coming off of an Achille's injury.

The former No. 1 overall selection has two MVPs in recent memory, but a lot has happened in the short time since those awards.

His last full season showed a decline, but what is surrounding the four-time MVP in New York is a lot better than the cast he had that last year in Green Bay. His top target that season was Allen Lazard, who couldn't find the field for the Jets last season.

It will be hard to project what he will be like in 2024, but the early results from training camp have been good.

Tom Brady won a Super Bowl at age 41, but that isn't exactly the guy that you use as an expectation.

Not many quarterbacks have been elite over the age of 40, but maybe Rodgers can prove the doubters wrong and still be at an elite level come the start of the season.

Dylan Sanders

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders