Multiple New York Jets Headline PFF's '25 Under 25' List
The New York Jets roster is known for having some old stars on it, but it also has some of the league's best young talent.
PFF's Zoltan Buday listed two New York players within the top 10 on his most recent rankings of the NFL's 25 best players under 25.
Cornerback Sauce Gardner came in second on the list, just behind Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell.
Gardner could potentially be the best defensive back in the league and he's preparing for just his age-24 season. Here's what Buday had to say about the corner with PFF's stats:
"His 91.2 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons leads all players at the position, while his 2,163 regular-season snaps rank third among cornerbacks. Gardner's 0.52 receiving yards allowed per coverage snap figure not only leads the position, but the gap between him and second place is the same size as the gap between second and 15th."
The Cincinnati product does not force a lot of turnovers, just two in his career, but that is just because people don't throw at him.
He has finished on the All-Pro first team in both of his first two seasons and should only be expected to improve as he matures further.
The other player listed for the Jets was Garrett Wilson at No. 9 overall. He was the second wide receiver listed behind Ja'Marr Chase.
Wilson had a breakout rookie season, but didn't really show much difference in 2023. A lot of that could be attributed to the fact that he has yet to play with an elite quarterback.
With Rodgers finally healthy for the 2024 season, Wilson will hopefully be able to live up to some lofty expectations.
An argument could be made that Breece Hall deserves to be on the list, but he'll need to have a big 2024 to earn that right again.
His rookie campaign was going excellently before an injury in Week 7 ended his season. He had a few stellar games last year, but was fairly inconsistent and finished under 1,000 rushing yards.
An improved team around the offensive stars could lead to the young core looking even better this time next year.