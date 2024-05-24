Where Does New York Jets' Garrett Wilson Rank Among NFL WRs?
The New York Jets have one of the best young receivers in the NFL, but where does Garrett Wilson rank among his peers with so much talent at the position around the league?
Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson examined the WR situation around the league and found the top 32 players heading into the new season.
Justin Jefferson earned the top spot, which is a no-brainer. Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown finished out the top five. Wilson finished a bit lower on the list at No. 14 overall.
Here's what Monson had to say about the Ohio State product:
Last season was supposed to be the year Garrett Wilson became a truly dominant force, but his Hall of Fame quarterback going down after four snaps put pay to that. This could be that year. Wilson broke 22 tackles last season, second only to part-time-running back Deebo Samuel in that category.- Sam Monson, PFF
Wilson's 2023 certainly wasn't what many had hoped for after winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award with a big 2022 campaign.
The soon-to-be 24-year-old took a step back in each major category, but it wasn't entirely his fault. Expecting to have Aaron Rodgers throwing to you and ending up with Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle is enough to throw anyone out of wack.
Still, through just two seasons, Wilson has amassed 178 catches for 2,145 yards and seven touchdowns.
No. 14 seems like a fair spot for him. He is sandwiched in between Puka Nacua and Nico Collins on the list. Both were breakout stars that had much better seasons than Wilson. Any of them, though, could have the best season next year and it wouldn't be a surprise.
With Stefon Diggs being traded to the Houston Texans, Wilson is also now the second-best receiver in the AFC East.