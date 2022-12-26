Breaking Down How the Jets Can Still Make the Playoffs

Here's what the Jets need to do to make the postseason and end their 11-season drought.

Despite a four-game losing streak and unwavering uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Jets have a clear path to the playoffs entering play in Week 17, an opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the NFL.

If the Jets win their final two games of the regular season, and the Patriots lose one of their last two games, New York is in.

Simple enough, right?

Considering the low point the Jets plummeted to on Thursday night—when they suffered an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars and benched Zach Wilson on the national stage—this is a pretty stunning turnaround just to have a chance.

The Dolphins, Patriots and Raiders each lost over the weekend, keeping those hopes alive for Robert Saleh's squad. Miami has lost four games in a row, New England has lost four of their last five and Las Vegas is slowing down after a recent surge back into the playoff picture.

Still, two wins against talented opponents while getting some help is easier said than done.

The Jets have their hands full in a road game against the Seahawks and ex-Jets quarterback Geno Smith. Then again, Seattle has lost three straight home games and their defense allows an average of 373.4 yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL this year. Sounds like an opportunity for the Jets to score some points, especially with quarterback Mike White returning from his rib injury.

From there, the Jets will travel to a familiar spot, facing a familiar foe. Miami will be hungry to get some revenge after a loss to New York earlier this season, as they fight for their own postseason future.

The Dolphins showed some weaknesses in a bad loss to the Packers on Sunday and their defense gives up 24.7 points per game. Only five teams, including Seattle, have allowed more points on defense per game this season.

Even if the Jets take care of their own business, they need the Patriots to lose once. New England faces the Dolphins and the Bills to wrap up their season. The Bills could be resting starters and settling in for a deep postseason run in that season finale, but anything can happen in frigid temperatures up in Buffalo.

In other words, New York will be rooting for Miami this coming week as they face the Patriots. The Jets need the Dolphins to secure a win, but still struggle, making sure they don't recapture too much momentum ahead of their rematch (and possibly a winner-advances-to-the-postseason game in Week 18).

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.