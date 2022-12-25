Will Aaron Rodgers Play For Jets Next Season?

This former scout walks through a scenario where the Jets move on from Zach Wilson, but keep him as a backup to a new mentor, Aaron Rodgers.

Some trades make too much sense and Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is one of them.

"We haven't seen the last of him," said New York's Head Coach Robert Saleh about his second-year quarterback Zach Wilson after his dismal showing on Thursday, which produced only 92 passing yards in a 19-3 loss to Jacksonville.

That's when it hit me.

The blanks started filling in, the moment I heard that statement. As my NFL Scouting mentor taught me, if you listen to people talk long enough, they will tell you everything you need to know.

While the rest of the Jets' media was busy writing off Wilson, his coach was saying the opposite.

That really got my wheels spinning...

Wilson and Rodgers are friends.

Wilson looked up to Rodgers when he was growing up.

Will Rodgers follow in former Packers' quarterback Brett Favre's footsteps and end up playing for the Jets next season?

Either Saleh is making some wild parting shot before getting the hook, or the new plan is to find Wilson a mentor, and who better than the guy Wilson looks up to?

The one kink in this scenario of course is Rodgers' mega contract (3-years, $150 million dollars) and the Jets are expected to have about $15 million in cap space in 2023.

The other question is, what would New York have to give up to get Rodgers?

Where there's a will, there's a way.

The cap can be manipulated, and the Jets have receivers like Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore (disgruntled earlier this season) who could be part of a deal.

With the strong skill position roster Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas has built, the team may be willing to surrender draft capital to get this veteran under center.

Granted, Douglas must find a way to beef up the offensive line, especially if Rodgers is a sitting duck in the pocket, but that may be an afterthought.

As a former Pro Scout with the Jets, I advise against trading for Rodgers for two reasons:

Rodgers is the most selfish player in the league and I don't believe he can lead a team to another Super Bowl.



His quarterback rating (QBR) has fallen off a cliff this season and at 39 years old, he is showing natural signs of decline in his performance, which is highlighted by him throwing some of the lowest touchdown and highest interception numbers of his career (23-10).

In May 2021, I wrote an article saying I would not be surprised if Rodgers was cut on or after June 1. After seeing him do everything he could to undermine the authority of the Packers' hierarchy and losing the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay to warm weather Tampa Bay, I had seen enough.

Rodgers of course returned in 2021 to claim his third NFL MVP award before losing the NFC Championship game at home to another warm weather team again, the Rams.

Okay, I was a year ahead of myself prior to the 2021 season.

In 2022, Rodgers QBR has fallen from No. 1 (2021) to No. 27 this season while leading 6-8 Green Bay.

If that's not a red flag, I don't know what one is.

I never said, nor will I ever say, I am in favor of Rodgers coming to New York. I am making my prediction based on the information at hand and what makes the most sense in this particular situation.

Notice how NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that "the Jets have lost all confidence in Wilson," and "to expect the Jets to move on from him after this season."

Moving on can be taken a number of ways.

Glazer never said New York is planning on trading or releasing Wilson.

I believe there will be change, but not the way it's being interpreted.

With Jets' quarterbacks Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents soon, it is reasonable to believe the Jets' QB room will look different next season.

Green Bay's backup QB Jordan Love is also pushing for change.

The former first-round Packers’ backup said he wants out if Green Bay commits to Rodgers in 2023.

Will Wilson be back with the Jets next season?

I believe he will be, but as the known No. 2.

As cold and snow pounds the country and heads east, soon the NFL trade winds will also be blowing.

Will Rodgers be caught up in those trade winds and get sent to New York?

I believe he will.

