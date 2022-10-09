What Jets' Resilience Says About New York's Roster This Season

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Jets through the first four games of the 2022 season.

Against Baltimore and Cincinnati at home, New York got their you know whats handed to them.

The Jets got clobbered by the Ravens 24-9, and they got grounded by the defending AFC Champion Bengals 27-12.

However, on the road, they pulled football shaped rabbits out of their hats with two miraculous come-from-behind victories.

Against the Browns and Steelers, I didn’t see how they would win, but they did.

New York defeated Cleveland 31-30 and Pittsburgh 24-20.

The Browns were just as stunned as the Steelers were.

In fact, the Jets had only won once in their in history at Pittsburgh, which only adds to the mystery and intrigue of this team.

What’s the biggest takeaway from the Jets season so far?

The resilience they displayed at Cleveland and Pittsburgh is starting to show up in the football DNA of this team.

Teams have DNA just like people do. The DNA of a football team are the consistent patterns of behavior and results that show up during the games.

For example, how many times have we all heard fans say, “Geez, this team always finds a way to lose.”

Resilience is one of the core characteristics of this New York Jets team.

They have proven a couple times now that they are not going to give up no matter how dire things look.

Why is that important?

1. Nobody can ever count the Jets out of a game.

No more turning the channel when the Jets are losing, because this team has proven they can come back on anybody.

If it had happened once, maybe it could be discounted as a fluke thing. However, when it happens twice in four weeks, it becomes a pattern of a team.

If you’re on high blood pressure medication, make sure you take it before you see the Jets play on Sundays.

2. It shows there is buy-in from this roster

There is so much talk about “systems” in the NFL, and which systems can win.

The reality is any system can win as long as it’s authentic to the people who are preaching it. That’s when buy-in happens.

Results follow the buy-in.

Seeing the Jets come back like they did against two hard-nosed AFC North teams should tell us a couple of things.

It should tell us team General Manager Joe Douglas and Head Coach Robert Saleh are being authentic.

This should also tell us the team is starting to take what Douglas and Saleh have been preaching and they are starting to run with it.

Now it will come down to the team’s talent level, their ability to execute game plans, the health of the roster and good ol’ fashioned luck because a football can take all sorts of unexpected bounces.

Despite all of that, we now know this team is resilient and it’s in them to find a way to win, and that is a huge step in the right direction.

It’s actually the most encouraging sign we’ve seen out of the Jets since Douglas and Saleh were hired.

