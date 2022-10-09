Skip to main content

What Jets' Resilience Says About New York's Roster This Season

This former scout breaks down New York's resilience and what it means for this Jets team going forward.

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Jets through the first four games of the 2022 season.

Against Baltimore and Cincinnati at home, New York got their you know whats handed to them.

The Jets got clobbered by the Ravens 24-9, and they got grounded by the defending AFC Champion Bengals 27-12.

However, on the road, they pulled football shaped rabbits out of their hats with two miraculous come-from-behind victories.

Against the Browns and Steelers, I didn’t see how they would win, but they did. 

New York defeated Cleveland 31-30 and Pittsburgh 24-20. 

The Browns were just as stunned as the Steelers were.

In fact, the Jets had only won once in their in history at Pittsburgh, which only adds to the mystery and intrigue of this team. 

What’s the biggest takeaway from the Jets season so far?

The resilience they displayed at Cleveland and Pittsburgh is starting to show up in the football DNA of this team.

Teams have DNA just like people do. The DNA of a football team are the consistent patterns of behavior and results that show up during the games. 

For example, how many times have we all heard fans say, “Geez, this team always finds a way to lose.” 

Resilience is one of the core characteristics of this New York Jets team. 

They have proven a couple times now that they are not going to give up no matter how dire things look. 

Why is that important?

1. Nobody can ever count the Jets out of a game.

No more turning the channel when the Jets are losing, because this team has proven they can come back on anybody. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

If it had happened once, maybe it could be discounted as a fluke thing. However, when it happens twice in four weeks, it becomes a pattern of a team. 

If you’re on high blood pressure medication, make sure you take it before you see the Jets play on Sundays. 

2. It shows there is buy-in from this roster

There is so much talk about “systems” in the NFL, and which systems can win.

The reality is any system can win as long as it’s authentic to the people who are preaching it. That’s when buy-in happens.

Results follow the buy-in. 

Seeing the Jets come back like they did against two hard-nosed AFC North teams should tell us a couple of things. 

  • It should tell us team General Manager Joe Douglas and Head Coach Robert Saleh are being authentic. 
  • This should also tell us the team is starting to take what Douglas and Saleh have been preaching and they are starting to run with it. 

Now it will come down to the team’s talent level, their ability to execute game plans, the health of the roster and good ol’ fashioned luck because a football can take all sorts of unexpected bounces.

Despite all of that, we now know this team is resilient and it’s in them to find a way to win, and that is a huge step in the right direction. 

It’s actually the most encouraging sign we’ve seen out of the Jets since Douglas and Saleh were hired.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson with Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
News

Jets-Dolphins Prediction: Can New York Take Advantage of Miami's Injuries?

By Max Goodman
Seattle Seahawks OT Duane Brown on sideline
News

Jets Activate Duane Brown From Injured Reserve; What it Means

By Max Goodman
New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner celebrates pass breakup
News

Jets' Sauce Gardner Has 'Dreamed' About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

By Max Goodman
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on sideline
News

Jets' Journey to Postseason Contention Starts on Sunday Against Dolphins

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson scrambling against Pittsburgh Steelers
News

Zach Wilson Hurt Again? Jets' QB Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury

By Max Goodman
Former Seattle Seahawks OT Duane Brown walks off field
News

Jets' Duane Brown Returns to Practice, Working Back From Injured Reserve

By Max Goodman
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws pass
News

Jets Shouldn't Take Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Lightly

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson drops back to pass
News

Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Jets Soar After Latest Comeback Victory

By Max Goodman