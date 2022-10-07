Jets' Sauce Gardner Has 'Dreamed' About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Throughout the first four games of his NFL career, No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has lived up to the hype, proving that he's ready to shut down some of the league's most talented wideouts.

Gardner has given up just nine catches on 19 targets for 101 yards and a score in his first four contests, per PFF. He's defended at least one pass in each game so far as well, making his presence felt as he continues to grow in the Jets' secondary.

His biggest challenge of the season to date will come this Sunday when the Dolphins come to town, a high-flying offense with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Even as he braces for a huge test, Sauce dripped in confidence. He's been looking forward to matchups like this.

"This is what I dreamed about coming to the NFL,” Gardner told Brian Costello of the New York Post this week. “The goals that I have for myself like Rookie of the Year, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, all that type of stuff, I’ve got to go against guys like that in order to be recognized. It’s a great opportunity. Me and D.J. [Reed] and the rest of the secondary was talking about it. It’s a great opportunity to show the world what we can do.”

Gardner is absolutely right. He needs to shut down the best in the game in order to be considered the best.

It just so happens that Hill has been the best in the league this season. The former Chiefs receiver, who was traded to Miami (and nearly New York) this offseason, leads all NFL receivers with 477 receiving yards. Waddle has 381 through four games. The duo has combined for five touchdowns, helping to lead Miami to a 3-1 start in 2022.

Hill and Waddle aren't intimidating to Gardner, though. He's already battled the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Amari Cooper, lining up against speedsters similar to Hill in college.

“I went against guys that was fast like Jameson Williams from Bama. He was fast,” Gardner added. “I ain’t saying he’s Tyreek Hill fast, but I’ve got certain things that I like to do so I can be able to hang with guys like that.”

It won't be easy, but Gardner is looking to check off another NFL first this week while defending Miami's playmakers. The rookie pointed out that he's still looking for an interception. In fact, he's one of the only Jets defensive backs that hasn't picked a pass off this season.

New York had just seven interceptions on defense all of last season. They've racked up six in their first four games in 2022.

"I think I'm the only one that don't got one," he told reporters, cracking a smile. "It's kind of crazy. But yeah, seeing stuff like that makes me want to get one. As my teammates keep getting them, that's going to keep pushing me. I'm very excited for those guys, for sure."

