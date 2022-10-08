Skip to main content

Jets to Activate Duane Brown From Injured Reserve; What it Means

Brown is set to make his Jets debut, coming off IR against the Dolphins in Week 5.

Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown will be available to make his Jets debut on Sunday, activated off injured reserve, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Brown returned to practice earlier this week. The 37-year-old landed on IR just before the beginning of the regular season, suffering a shoulder injury in practice. 

His return comes at a great time. New York is missing Mekhi Becton, George Fant and Max Mitchell, unprecedented adversity to their group of offensive tackles.

Earlier in the week, head coach Robert Saleh said Brown will be a game-time decision as he continued to ramp up in practice.

"Everything went good," Saleh told reporters on Friday. "He’s being evaluated today and tomorrow just to see how it works out. Obviously, the load today will be a little bit less than yesterday, but we’ll see how it goes for the next couple of days."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

It's safe to assume Brown will slot back in at left tackle, as was the plan when he was signed to replace Becton. That means New York can either slide Alijah Vera-Tucker to right tackle, continuing to move the second-year guard around, or place him back at right guard. 

Conor McDermott filled in for Mitchell when the rookie went down with a knee injury on Sunday against the Steelers. Therefore, he's in line to get some playing time and possibly a start as well. Nate Herbig made his Jets debut last week, starting at right guard (after Vera-Tucker swapped to protect Zach Wilson's blind side).

Speaking of Wilson, Brown's return is significant for New York's signal-caller. In theory, it'll give him more time to work in the pocket and find his playmakers against a Dolphins defense that likes to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner celebrates pass breakup
News

Jets' Sauce Gardner Has 'Dreamed' About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

By Max Goodman
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on sideline
News

Jets' Journey to Postseason Contention Starts on Sunday Against Dolphins

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson scrambling against Pittsburgh Steelers
News

Zach Wilson Hurt Again? Jets' QB Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury

By Max Goodman
Former Seattle Seahawks OT Duane Brown walks off field
News

Jets' Duane Brown Returns to Practice, Working Back From Injured Reserve

By Max Goodman
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws pass
News

Jets Shouldn't Take Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Lightly

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson drops back to pass
News

Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Jets Soar After Latest Comeback Victory

By Max Goodman
Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle celebrates touchdown
News

Key For Jets to Slow Down Dolphins' Dynamic Duo of Receivers

By Daniel Kelly
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill catches pass
News

Tyreek Hill Admits Why He Picked Trade to Dolphins Over Jets

By Max Goodman