Day 3 Draft Analysis: New York Jets Meet Perceived Needs, Add Five Players
The New York Jets addressed the team's two glaring needs on Thursday and Friday at the NFL Draft. On Saturday, they fleshed out their depth chart with five more selections.
After a bevy of pick swaps, the Jets used their first three Day 3 selections on offensive depth pieces and closed it out by drafting two defensive backs.
First, New York selected a potential RB2 in Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, a physically imposing runner who totaled 3,494 rush yards over 35 career games. Allen, who will battle to become Breece Hall's understudy, features a different style than 2023 fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.
Coming to the realization that quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't play forever, the Jets drafted an intriguing developmental field general from Florida State at No. 171 overall. Had it not been for a season-ending injury Jordan Travis may have climbed up to Round 2. Instead, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year dropped to the bottom of Round 5.
Two picks after snatching Travis, the Jets added small-school running back Isaiah Davis. Helping South Dakota State to a second consecutive NCAA FCS national title, Davis averaged 6.7 yards per carry and rushed for 18 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He ran a mediocre 4.57s in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Landing with the Jets at No. 176 overall, defensive back Qwan'Tez Stiggers has traveled a fascinating road to the NFL. He parlayed a stint in the Fan Controlled Football league into a ticket to the Canadian Football League where he was named Most Outstanding Rookie. His perseverance gives him a chance to contribute at the NFL level.
With the final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets selected Alabama safety Jalen Key. The UAB transfer has the desired physical traits for an NFL safety, but needs refining. Still, not a bad idea to take a flier on a well-built prospect from the SEC.
The Davis pick was a bit of a head-scratcher as a fifth-rounder, but the Jets seemingly made reasonable choices on Day 3. They tended to their perceived needs and may have uncovered a hidden gem, or two, in the process.