New York Jets Defense Deemed Second-Best in NFL by Prominent Analyst
The New York Jets went offense first in the 2024 NFL draft as they felt comfortable with where their defense currently stands.
That might have been the best approach, as 33rd Team's Dan Pizzuta listed their defensive unit as the second-best in the league. His main reasoning being that it is a group that found success last season and is carrying over a lot of talent.
In 2023, the Jets defense ranked second in passing yards and third in total yards allowed per game. Pro Football Focus graded them out as the best overall defense in the league last year, so it makes sense that they would be carrying over a good bit of expectations.
The unit might have the best cornerback in all of football with Sauce Gardner entering his third season. He was the least targeted of the team's starting defensive backs and still led them in passes defensed.
Don't let the fact that he ended the season with no interceptions give off the impression he's not elite.
The rest of the secondary is also well-rounded with D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II joining him in the cornerback room. The only major addition was Chuck Clark entering the safety room, but after a year off because of injury, it's unknown what his production will look like.
New York also had one of the league's best pass rushing units last season, and it should be even better in 2024.
Bryce Huff led the team in sacks last year before leaving to join the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, but to replace his production, the Jets traded for one of the league's best pass rushers in Haason Reddick, who has had at least 11 sacks in the last four seasons. Jermaine Johnson also broke out with 7.5 sacks and 16 QB hits, giving them a much-needed boost within that unit.
The stars don't stop coming for the defense either, as Quinnen Williams and Quincy Williams are two of the best at their respective positons as well.
Expectations are high for this defense, but they should not have any issues living up to, and maybe even surpassing them.