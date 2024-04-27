New York Jets Take Quarterback, Running Back and Cornerback in Round 5
The New York Jets were looking for some complimentary pieces early on in the NFL draft that would give this team the best chance to compete for a division title and make the playoffs.
They were able to bolster their offensive line in the first round and added a playmaker for Aaron Rodgers with their lone Day 2 pick.
In Rounds 4-7, the Jets could look for some depth pieces and take a chance on someone who might become an impact player later in their careers after getting into their organization and continuing to develop.
After taking running back Braelon Allen in the fourth round, they had three picks in Round 5 to do such a thing.
New York took Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis with their 171st pick, running back Isaiah Davis out of South Dakota State two picks later, and Qwan'tez Stiggers out of the Canadian Football League with their final pick of the fifth round.
Again, these will likely be players who fill out roster spots, and in the case of Davis and Stiggers, could have special teams roles while Travis sits in the quarterback room under veterans Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor to continue learning.
The Jets are scheduled to have one more pick in Day 3 of the NFL draft coming in the seventh round barring any additional movement up, or trading out of that spot to acquire future assets.