New York Jets Make Jaylen Keys 'Mr. Irrelevant' with No. 257 Overall Pick
With the last pick of the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Jets have made Alabama safety Jaylen Key ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’
Key spent his first four seasons in college at UAB before transferring to Alabama for his final season.
He had 60 tackles in each his last two seasons and had a couple of interceptions to boot. His best path to making the final roster will likely be on the special teams unit while he develops as a defensive back.
New life has been breathed into the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ moniker after the success of San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. Obviously, no one should expect Key to become a Purdy-level player, but it may no longer be a death sentence for someone's career.
The Jets obviously entered this draft with a heavy focus on improving their offense -- including drafting two running backs.
The first five selections were all offensive players before they went with their first defensive guy in Qwan'tez Stiggers out of the Canadaian Football League and now pairing him with the Alabama product.
Overall, it was a solid draft with a couple of players that will contribute right away. Now, they must hit the undrafted free agent market to find some hidden gems.