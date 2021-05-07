Former Jets Linebacker Neville Hewitt Signs With Texans

Former New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Hewitt has been with the Jets since 2018, compiling 248 tackles and 6.5 sacks over 44 games.

The 28-year-old had the best season of his career in 2020, setting career highs with 134 tackles (to lead the team) and one forced fumble, starting all 16 games for New York.

Before joining the Jets, Hewitt was a member of the Dolphins organization for the first three years of his career after signing in Miami as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall.

Should the Jets Re-Sign Neville Hewitt?

Signing with Houston, Hewitt will link back up with ex-Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins, who also signed with the Texans in free agency. Jenkins was the Jets' longest tenured played before walking in free agency, donning green and white in each of the last five seasons.

Hewitt certainly outperformed the one-year contract that he signed entering the 2020 season. The new coaching staff elected to address their defense this offseason with external options, though. New York signed linebacker Jarrad Davis in free agency before drafting a handful of versatile defenders—namely Jermain Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen—that project to play the linebacker position with Gang Green.

A crunch in cap space, along with a change in defensive schemes, also likely contributed to the decision not to re-sign Hewitt. There's a chance the Jets make another move or two in free agency, possibly addressing their secondary.

