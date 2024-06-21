Former New York Jets RB Calls Out Coach Adam Gase
The New York Jets have been through some dark moments as a franchise. While they're still trying to get out of some of those dark days, the worst looks to be behind them.
They finally have a general manager attempting to better the team, a coach, who some criticize, but isn't nearly bad as others, and players who look like they want to be there.
For the Jets, the hope is that they never return to those dark days. A positive season this campaign should only help with that.
Former New York running back Le'Veon Bell decided to tweet about the old days, posting on X how he felt about former head coach Adam Gase.
"I still randomly think about how PISSED I used to be in the huddle when Adam Gase would call '21 dive' on 2nd & 10," Bell tweeted.
He then added that quarterback Sam Darnold would be in the huddle shaking his head over the play calling.
"Sam would be saying the play out loud just shakin his head in the huddle .. lol," Bell posted.
The Gase experiment went as bad as ever, and the Bell one didn't exactly go as planned, either.
He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with New York in 2019, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in 17 games he played for the team. This came after a season where he sat out due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Running backs often have a tough time getting paid, and the Jets giving him that contract is certainly part of the reason why.
But if Bell was bad, there should be a new word for whatever Gase did in his time with Gang Green. New York went 7-9 during his first year, which wasn't as bad as it might've seemed at the time.
He then had a 2-14 record in the COVID-19 season in 2020 and was fired.
Hiring Gase came as a massive surprise at the time. He had just been with the Miami Dolphins and they were, at times, embarrassingly bad. Hiring a former division head coach always raises questions, especially when they were as bad as Gase.
The new coaching staff hasn't proven to be too much butter, but Robert Saleh is certainly better than Gase. Nathaniel Hackett is another discussion, and if he doesn't make this offense look like it should, he'll be gone just as fast as Gase once was.