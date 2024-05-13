New York Jets Reportedly Attempted to Replace Nathaniel Hackett This Offseason
The New York Jets are heading into the upcoming season with tons of expectations on them as they get Aaron Rodgers back for Year 2 in what is going to be a "Make or Break" type of campaign.
With the AFC East being considered fairly open, they have as good of a chance as any to win their first division title since 2002 and get into the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
That was the expectation when they traded for Rodgers, but a torn Achilles halted those hopes for another season.
Now, with their superstar back in the mix and looking healthy, everything seems to be pointing in the right direction entering offseason workouts.
That is until a bombshell report revealed the Jets were reportedly searching to replace their offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
"The Jets made legitimate attempts this offseason to hire someone who would, essentially, replace Hackett. Not as a new offensive coordinator, but a title above who would run the show. The Jets had enough things they needed to address this offseason without replacing areas they're content with. That pursuit tells me, internally, there are legitimate concerns with Hackett's ability to successfully run things," writes NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY.
What is perhaps the most surprising thing about this entire thing is New York seemingly hired the failed Denver Broncos head coach to be their OC ahead of their pursuit of Rodgers. With him at the helm, they figured that would make themselves be looked upon as a favorable spot for the star quarterback.
Rodgers and Hackett worked together with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021 when he threw for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.
The superstar has been a staunch defender of Hackett, making this report that much more surprising.
Whether it was head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, or owner Woody Johnson looking to make the replacement is unknown, but there apparently seems to be a lack of confidence in the offensive coordinator.
Hughes reports that sources told him about the "many, many times last summer where Hackett called a play, then Rodgers changed it completely at the line."
This feels like complete mess.
The Jets seemed to have plenty of momentum building into this summer as Rodgers returned and they had a solid offseason where they addressed many of their concerns.
But, with this now coming out as a cloud hanging over everyone's heads entering this time period, it's just another example of how New York can't get out of their own way.