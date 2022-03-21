Ex-Jets Scout Says Jacob Martin Is a Big-Time Underachiever

This former scout believes New York made a huge mistake signing former Texans EDGE Jacob Martin to a three-year deal.

Pass rushers are worth their weight in gold in today's pass-happy NFL, which is the idea behind the Jets signing free agent Jacob Martin from the Texans.

However, the first question that went through my mind is “why would the third-worst team in the league let a ‘good’ pass rusher’ get away?”

Then I turned on the game film, specifically Martin’s “best” three games statistically in 2021 for Houston.

It did not take me long to see why Houston let Martin walk.

Is the ‘ability’ there from a pass rushing standpoint? Yes, he flashes it on rare occasions.

Is Martin an every down EDGE?

Absolutely positively not.

Martin is one of the worst run defenders I have seen in 40 years of watching the game.

Turn on the Colts game. Martin was pitiful against the run. It was like Houston was playing with 10 men on the field. He was not any better in the other two games studied either.

At first, I thought it was a lack of physical strength at his weight, but after I saw Martin put the Colts’ left tackle on skates, I knew that was not the issue.

Play after play after play, Martin allowed himself to be manhandled on running plays.

This one play against Tennessee perfectly encapsulates Martin against the run.

Martin’s career stats:

2021: 11 solo tackles, 4 sacks, 14 games (HOU)

2020: 13 solo tackles, 3 sacks, 10 games (HOU)

2019: 6 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 games (HOU)

2018: 7 solo tackles, 3 sacks, 9 games (SEA)

These are the stats of a player that should be playing on a league minimum one-year prove it deal, not a three-year, $13.5 million contract like Martin signed with New York. Case in point, last year Detroit signed pass-rusher, Charles Harris to a one-year prove it deal in early 2021 for $1,750,000 after Harris posted 8 solo tackles and 3 sacks for Atlanta in 2020.

Changing a culture is an overused cliche in the NFL, that really means being able to find and acquire football players who have the talent and give it their all.

Martin only plays when he wants to. That is not the type of player who changes a culture. If anything a player like this keeps the Jets hovering around 4-13, 2-14 and 7-9, which are the team’s records since Joe Douglas took over as general manager.

I was part of a staff that knew how to change the culture with the Jets. I was there when Bill Parcells changed the losing culture in New York that had gone on for years prior. I was there when the Jets were in the AFC Championship Game. I know what winning in New York looks like. One of Parcells’ critical factors of scouting was “is football important to him?”

Martin does not play like football is important to him.

Why would I say that?

Because that is what Martin put on film.

Grading Jacob Martin George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK 6-foot-2, 242 pounds 2021 Houston Texans game film reviewed: (10/24) AZ, (11/21) TEN and (12/5) IND Grade: D (below average) Scouting Report Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports One-dimensional pass rusher with long arms, good speed, technique, moves and a very low motor. Flip flops on both sides of the line. Tends to be soft at the point of attack and hung out to dry on the perimeter. Once in a great while flashes fast violent hands and ability to strongly bend the edge. Can fire up inside gap, but again not often. Flashed ability to bull rush and drive (IND, TEN), but that was three times in three games. Looks more like an infrequent pressure guy than a sack artist. Showed tightness in pocket that kept him from adjusting quickly enough and misses the QB. Does flash spin and ghost moves a couple times. The only consistent thing as a pass rusher is he is not often disruptive. Was non-existent usually against the run. Often easily controlled by tackles and even tight ends. Little to no fight shown on running plays. Lucked into a few tackles. Often checked out. Bottom Line Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports In Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh’s scheme, having the ability to get to passer is vitally important (like Nick Bosa did for him in San Francisco back in 2019). However, the Jets did not improve their pass rush and they certainly did not improve their run defense with this one.

