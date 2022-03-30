Ex-Jets Scout Calls Logan Hall a 'Pro-Bowl Talent'

This former Jets scout encourages New York to take a look at Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall in the 2022 NFL draft

When it comes to the University of Houston’s Logan Hall, let me start by saying wow.

The name of the game on defense is being able to get pressure on the quarterback, and it is for this reason, Hall factors into the first-round of next month’s NFL Draft.

It takes a lot to get me excited about these players, but I can say this—Hall excites me.

Why?

It is because of just how dominant he looked at times on game film.

In each of the three games studied, he had rare moments most defensive linemen can only dream of.

They were special moments when Hall went into beast mode and looked like a man amongst boys. They were moments where he ran over the guard, moments where he crashed the pocket with his signature lightening fast swim move and moments when he just flat-out blew up a double team before making the sack.

An interior defensive tackle like Hall could do wonders for the Jets. In 2021, New York could only muster up the No. 25 ranked sacks-per-game (1.9) unit in the league.

Earlier this month, CBS Sports had Hall going No. 29 overall, but had him at the No. 34 projected ranking. That puts him somewhere late first or early second round in their grading assessment.

With the Jets sitting with two early second-round picks (No. 35 and No. 38), you never know.

Former New York Jets Scout Evaluates Houston DL Logan Hall This former scout believes the New York Jets should target University of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall in the 2022 NFL draft Grading Logan Hall Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-6, 275 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: Tulsa, Oklahoma and Memphis 2021 stats: 47 tackles (24 solo), 6 sacks, 29 pressure (pressures stat courtesy of Pro Football Focus) NFL Comparable: Jerome Brown Grade: First-Round Scouting Report Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Active with violent hands, long arms, good effort and brute power. A real handful who plays it hard on every play. Battles like a heavyweight fighter. In pass rushing situations, delivers jolting power at the point of attack. Slams into blockers like a human battering ram. Has enough raw power to collapse the pocket. Loves his fast swim move. Showed spin too. Tends to draw double teams. Even drew a triple team vs. Memphis. Gets a lot of attention. Still gets a push, but neutralized at times often by combo blocks. A dominant force to be reckoned with. QB minded - wants to get to the QB. Against the run, he shows he can hold his ground. Can come off blocks and make tackles. Consistently going at it. Faces a lot of opposition and at times gets neutralized. Can and will chase down. Saw him literally throw a blocker to the ground. He just tossed him. Occasionally slips into a gap and blows things up. He just has that look and feel of a true difference maker. Has that kind of ability and motor. Bottom Line Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Hall will be a Pro Bowl player in the National Football League. The great ones always stand out and he has everything a team would want in an interior defensive lineman. Hall is a complete three-down defensive tackle who will wreak havoc from day one. Guards had better pack their lunch when they are going up against Hall, because he packs one heck of a 60-minute punch.

