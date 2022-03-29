Skip to main content

Robert Saleh Explains Why Jets Are Making Change on Offensive Line

New York's newly signed guard Laken Tomlinson is staying on the left side with his new team, moving Alijah Vera-Tucker to a new position.

While it initially seemed like the Jets would plug veteran Laken Tomlinson in at right guard this season after signing him in free agency, head coach Robert Saleh has other plans.

"The plan is Tomlinson at left guard and move [Alijah Vera-Tucker] to right," the head coach revealed on Monday.

Why would the Jets move their promising young lineman to a new spot after such an encouraging rookie season? 

"Laken has been in the league a long time, playing left guard for a very long time," Saleh added. "AVT has shown flexibility in college, he played tackle, he played guard. He’s got tremendous flexibility and he’s still a young pup. There’s a lot of things that he can learn. I really think the dynamic of our offensive line will work really well with those, especially with that interior. We got a really good one."

Either way, New York has an elite duo at the two guard positions for the 2022 season and beyond. Some have criticized the Jets for spending as much as they did to bring in a 30-year-old in free agency, but he'll be able to produce right away, bringing experience, durability and stability to the offensive line as a whole.

Meanwhile, Vera-Tucker is more malleable this early in his career, capable of acclimating to a new position quickly.

"AVT will be fine," Saleh said. "There are still things that he’s still learning. Him doing on the right side, he’s very, very athletic. He’ll be able to pick it up very quick."

